I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy Alive, So My Mind Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1.This is Conrad Veidt, the man whose performance in the 1920s film The Man Who Laughs inspired the look of the iconic villain The Joker:
2.This is what a three year old Albert Einstein looked like:
3.This is the Pesse canoe, the oldest boat on Earth:
4.In 1990 the very first McDonald's opened up in the Soviet Union. This is how gigantic the line was:
5.Following the invasion of Ukraine, McDonald's sold its entire Russian operation to a Russian businessman, resulting in over 800 restaurants being rebranded as "Delicious. Full Stop":
6.This is a billboard that was posted outside of Oak Ridge, a town established as a manufacturing site as part of the Manhattan Project:
7.This is the Ain Sakhri figurine, an 11,000 year old sculpture that is the world's oldest depiction of sex:
8.The Titanic had a gym on board. This is what it looked like:
9.And this is what one of the exercise bikes inside the Titanic gym look like:
10.The tiny island of Zavikon is home to the world's shortest international bridge, spanning from the owner's house located in Canada to their backyard located in New York:
11.This is what the first day cars were allowed on the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937 looked like:
12.This is what the capstone on the top of an ancient Egyptian pyramid looked like:
13.That capstone in particular belonged to the ruined Black pyramid of Amenemhat III. Here's what the pyramid looks like today:
14.This is Annie Edson Taylor, the first person to ever survive a going over Niagara Falls while inside a barrel:
15.There used to be cocaine in toothache drops:
16.This is a picture of the opening of the very first NYC subway, back in 1904:
17.Fingers can grow back. FINGERS CAN GROW BACK:
18.People used to move houses with a whole bunch of horses:
19.This picture, taken in 1882, shows the Statue of Liberty in the early stages of its construction in France:
20.This is William Hutchings, one of the last surviving American Revolutionary War veterans:
21.And, finally, people were talking about climate change as long as 111 years ago: