I'm Pretty Much The Dumbest Guy Alive, So My Mind Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 21 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1. The Man Who Laughs This is Conrad Veidt, the man whose performance in the 1920s film inspired the look of the iconic villain The Joker:

2. This is what a three year old Albert Einstein looked like:

I hate to break it to you, but chances are that three year old was smarter then than you are today. Gado / Gado via Getty Images

3. This is the Pesse canoe, the oldest boat on Earth:

The boat is over 10,000 years old. Twitter: @UFOB_

4. In 1990 the very first McDonald's opened up in the Soviet Union. This is how gigantic the line was:

5. Following the invasion of Ukraine , McDonald's sold its entire Russian operation to a Russian businessman, resulting in over 800 restaurants being rebranded as "Delicious. Full Stop":

Here's a comparison between the two restaurants, 32 years apart. Vitaly Armand / AFP via Getty Images

6. This is a billboard that was posted outside of Oak Ridge, a town established as a manufacturing site as part of the Manhattan Project:

Very intense, minus the monkeys. Galerie Bilderwelt / Getty Images

7. This is the Ain Sakhri figurine, an 11,000 year old sculpture that is the world's oldest depiction of sex:

Sorry to get things steamy in here. Zev Radovan / Alamy Stock Photo

8. The Titanic had a gym on board. This is what it looked like:

Vintage_Space / Alamy Stock Photo

9. And this is what one of the exercise bikes inside the Titanic gym look like:

We should bring back exercising in 1912 garb. Chroma Collection / Alamy Stock Photo

10. The tiny island of Zavikon is home to the world's shortest international bridge, spanning from the owner's house located in Canada to their backyard located in New York:

Man, and I don't even have a backyard. Kay Roxby / Alamy Stock Photo

11. This is what the first day cars were allowed on the Golden Gate Bridge in 1937 looked like:

Looks like a fun and relaxing time. Brandstaetter Images / Getty Images

12. This is what the capstone on the top of an ancient Egyptian pyramid looked like:

This would, of course, go on top of a pyramid. Goran Bogicevic / Alamy Stock Photo

13. That capstone in particular belonged to the ruined Black pyramid of Amenemhat III. Here's what the pyramid looks like today:

Folks, do we stan Amenemhat III, the greatest pharoah of Egypt's Middle Kingdom? Barry Iverson / Getty Images

14. This is Annie Edson Taylor, the first person to ever survive a going over Niagara Falls while inside a barrel:

She was 62 years old at the time. People going over waterfalls in a barrel fell off real hard. We should bring it back. Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

15. There used to be cocaine in toothache drops:

And judging by the ad, it was given to children. Okay, then! Science History Images / Alamy Stock Photo

16. This is a picture of the opening of the very first NYC subway, back in 1904:

Would love to party with these guys. Photoquest / Getty Images

17. Fingers can grow back. FINGERS CAN GROW BACK:

Don't try this at home. u/ObscureOP / Via reddit.com

18. People used to move houses with a whole bunch of horses:

I'm talking a lot a LOT of horses. Penta Springs Limited / Alamy Stock Photo

19. This picture, taken in 1882, shows the Statue of Liberty in the early stages of its construction in France:

Neat! Heritage Images / Alamy Stock Photo

20. This is William Hutchings, one of the last surviving American Revolutionary War veterans:

He was 100 in this picture. Shout out Bill. FAY 2018 / Alamy Stock Photo

21. And, finally, people were talking about climate change as long as 111 years ago: