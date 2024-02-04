19 Signs From This Past Week That'll Make You Laugh Wayyyyyy Harder Than Any Joke Your Ex Ever Made

February is here, and the funny signs just keep on rolling in. So let's take a moment and enjoy the best of the week, courtesy of r/funnysigns:

1."Is anyone curious about what 'more' is?"

—u/KCousins4President

2."Brilliant!"

—u/MemorableKidsMoments

3."I’ll have the soup and salad, please."

—u/little_angel56

4."Everything happens for a reason…"

—u/MistyLuHu

5."I really like this sign."

—u/dishonoredboi

6."You are the solution to my problems."

—u/ScarlettPrincess_

7."That car is a beast!"

—u/CalepinDiatoms50

8."The most useful sign."

—u/phenoxider

9."Words (pics) to live by."

—u/beachvbguy

10."Take care of the beer like a baby."

—u/Broad-Fault

11."Great advice."

—u/Danielsows

12."Is that a sign or a philosophical statement?"

—u/TeachMeImWilling69

13."Funny bar sign."

—u/TeachMeImWilling69

14."Always use the stairs."

—u/Sillysam28

15."His bark is bigger than his bite."

—u/Proper-Connection-32

16."Don’t wet the dry."

—u/SensurroundSlapdash

17."You really should."

—u/Bodaciousdrake

18."Obvious sign?"

—u/Broad-Fault

19."This sign is so right."

—u/Broad-Fault

