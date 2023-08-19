I'm Not Religious At All, But These 16 Terrifying Photos Made Me Second Guess Myself

I'm a non-religious Jew, but I'd be lying if I said there wasn't something fascinating to me about the idea of God, heaven, and even hell. 🤔

Lionsgate Films

This fascination has led me down a Reddit wormhole of photos that have weird higher (or lower) power vibes. Here are 17 that made me feel very ~bizarre~:

1. "The glare from the heavens..."

2. "This antique mannequin that looks unsettlingly similar to Mark Zuckerberg."

3. This flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico:

Fox

Fox

4. "Whatever the hell is happening in this Catholic church I walked by at midnight in rural Nova Scotia, Canada."

5. This dog that looks like one of the heads of Cerberus from Greek mythology:

6. "This crashing wave looks like the face of Poseidon, god of the sea."

7. "The highway to heaven in Wyoming."

8. "This volcano hole looks like corpses being dragged."

9. "These weird clumps fell from the sky while it was raining."

10. "Sears Tower during a blackout."

11. "The ground to cloud lightning in Australia."

12. "Starlings migrating over Rome, making the sky look like static."

13. "The day the sky turned green from a severe storm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota."

14. "These clouds that look like a huge tsunami wave."

15. "This is what rain looks like from above."

16. And finally, "Something is watching me."

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying