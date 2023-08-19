I'm Not Religious At All, But These 16 Terrifying Photos Made Me Second Guess Myself

5

I'm a non-religious Jew, but I'd be lying if I said there wasn't something fascinating to me about the idea of God, heaven, and even hell. 🤔

"Are you there, God? It's me, Margaret."
Lionsgate Films

This fascination has led me down a Reddit wormhole of photos that have weird higher (or lower) power vibes. Here are 17 that made me feel very ~bizarre~:

1."The glare from the heavens..."

Looks like bright eyes in the clouds
u/u/ojodefiz avataru/ojodefiz / Via reddit.com

2."This antique mannequin that looks unsettlingly similar to Mark Zuckerberg."

Side-by-side of Mark Zuckerberg and a mannequin that looks like him
u/EdwardTimeHands / Via reddit.com

3.This flock of birds suddenly falling from the sky in Mexico:

A falling flock of birds
Fox
A falling flock of birds
Fox

4."Whatever the hell is happening in this Catholic church I walked by at midnight in rural Nova Scotia, Canada."

Red lights on in a church
u/treypowor / Via reddit.com

5.This dog that looks like one of the heads of Cerberus from Greek mythology:

A giant dog mouth
u/Bruh-got / Via reddit.com

6."This crashing wave looks like the face of Poseidon, god of the sea."

A wave that looks like a person
u/manish3010 / Via reddit.com

7."The highway to heaven in Wyoming."

A road that looks like it leads to the sky
DjMD1017 / Via reddit.com

8."This volcano hole looks like corpses being dragged."

Melted lava on the side of a volcano
u/UltiGamer34 / Via reddit.com

9."These weird clumps fell from the sky while it was raining."

A rainstorm
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

10."Sears Tower during a blackout."

Sears tower during a blackout
furball555 / Via reddit.com

11."The ground to cloud lightning in Australia."

Lightning coming from the bottom and going up
u/joeurkel / Via reddit.com

12."Starlings migrating over Rome, making the sky look like static."

Birds in the sky
u/Bisector_Babu / Via reddit.com

13."The day the sky turned green from a severe storm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota."

Green skies
u/hentaihoneyyy420 / Via reddit.com

14."These clouds that look like a huge tsunami wave."

Clouds shaped like a giant tidal wave
u/enderman54 / Via reddit.com

15."This is what rain looks like from above."

Rain from above
jennithomas321 / Via reddit.com

16.And finally, "Something is watching me."

Glowing eyes in the darkness
u/Fabulous-Brush6282 / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/oddlyterrifying

