I'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1.This is George Hackenschmidt, the man credited with inventing the bench press:

Swole folks all over the world, light a candle for Georgy boy.

Pa Images Archive / PA Images via Getty Images

2.For a brief but wondrous moment in time, you could get potatoes from a vending machine:

Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images
3.Whiskey, too:

It was all downhill from here.

Ron Case / Getty Images

4.This is Chandra Bahadur, the shortest man in recorded history:

He stood just 21.5 inches tall.

Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

5.And here is Chandra Bahadur next to the world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen:

Sultan stands 8 ft 3 inches.

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

6.This is what the end of the eastern portion of the Great Wall of China looks like:

Chill place to repel foreign invaders, for sure.

Nbc Newswire / NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

7.This is what a bunch of fossilized dinosaur eggs look like:

Gotta get a mad scientist in that living room to bring those back to life.

u/cryobanksy / Via reddit.com

8.There's an abandoned island sitting off the coast of Nagasaki in Japan:

It&#39;s called Hashima Island and it used to be home to over 5,000 people. It was abandoned in the 1970s.

Aflo Co. Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

9.This is Selma Burke, the woman who designed the portrait of Franklin Roosevelt that's still on the dime to this day:

Science History Images / Alamy Stock Photo
10.There's a breed of horse known as a Bashkir Curly that has, well, curly hair:

Shutterstock
11.I simply must pet:

imageBROKER / Alamy Stock Photo
12.This is the Swiss mini-gun, the smallest working pistol in the world:

It&#39;s two inches long and completely illegal in the United States.

youtu.be

13.This is what an ultraviolet picture of the sun looks like:

In this particular image, the red parts are cooler while the green and blue parts are much hotter.

Science History Images / Alamy Stock Photo

14.This is the Peel P50, the smallest car ever produced:

It measured

Central Press / Getty Images

15.This is what the back of the Price Is Right wheel looks like:

This might be the most mind-blowing thing I have ever seen.

u/seahawks1991 / Via reddit.com

16.This is the Murchison meteorite, a meteorite found in Australia that formed over 7 billion years ago:

That makes it over two&nbsp;billion years older than our solar system.

u/bpoag / Via reddit.com

17.And, while we're at it, this is what a super tiny meteorite looks like next to a quarter:

u/Doofenshmertz_69 / Via reddit.com
18.This is what a professional cyclist's leg looks like after a race:

My goodness!

instagram.com / Via Jani Brajkovic

19.Some blood drives will let you know exactly when and where your blood is used to help save a patient:

Even neater!

reddit.com

20.This is a typewriter built specifically for writing musical notation:

Neat!

u/Mass1m01973 / Via reddit.com

21.This is what the view from the top of Mount Rushmore looks like:

Standing on the literal shoulders of giants.

u/particle_wombat / Via reddit.com

22.And, finally, one of the more ridiculous inventions of the 19th century was this, a "mass shaving machine" designed to shave a bunch of men all at once:

What a time to be alive.

Ken Howard / Getty Images