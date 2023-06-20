I'm An Incredibly Dumb Man So My Brain Was Completely Blown After Seeing These 22 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The Very First Time Last Week

1.This is George Hackenschmidt, the man credited with inventing the bench press:
2.For a brief but wondrous moment in time, you could get potatoes from a vending machine:
3.Whiskey, too:
4.This is Chandra Bahadur, the shortest man in recorded history:
5.And here is Chandra Bahadur next to the world's tallest man, Sultan Kosen:
6.This is what the end of the eastern portion of the Great Wall of China looks like:
7.This is what a bunch of fossilized dinosaur eggs look like:
8.There's an abandoned island sitting off the coast of Nagasaki in Japan:
9.This is Selma Burke, the woman who designed the portrait of Franklin Roosevelt that's still on the dime to this day:
10.There's a breed of horse known as a Bashkir Curly that has, well, curly hair:
11.I simply must pet:
12.This is the Swiss mini-gun, the smallest working pistol in the world:
13.This is what an ultraviolet picture of the sun looks like:
14.This is the Peel P50, the smallest car ever produced:
15.This is what the back of the Price Is Right wheel looks like:
16.This is the Murchison meteorite, a meteorite found in Australia that formed over 7 billion years ago:
17.And, while we're at it, this is what a super tiny meteorite looks like next to a quarter:
18.This is what a professional cyclist's leg looks like after a race:
19.Some blood drives will let you know exactly when and where your blood is used to help save a patient:
20.This is a typewriter built specifically for writing musical notation:
21.This is what the view from the top of Mount Rushmore looks like:
22.And, finally, one of the more ridiculous inventions of the 19th century was this, a "mass shaving machine" designed to shave a bunch of men all at once: