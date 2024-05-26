I'm a happy teen with no social media accounts (yes, we exist)

Everything is good in moderation. This is true from food to social media.

Though it’s useful for staying connected to the world, is social media as important as people think it is?

As a high school student, I see the amount of time people spend on their phones. I’m guilty of it myself, although usually I’m reading, since I don’t have any social media to scroll.

Yes, I know, I basically live under a rock. I don’t understand most slang, and I don’t know any of the social trends. But I’m happy, anyway.

Though I’m utterly and completely different from everyone around me, I find joy just as much as they do, maybe even more. Instead of scrolling through social media when I’m bored, I read or I talk to people around me.

Some people, when they hear I don’t have social media, tell me, “Good. Keep it that way.”

Science has come up with reasons why spending excessive time on social media is bad. People acknowledge it, and then they do the same thing, anyway.

Why? Why don’t people stop if they tell me not to have social media? Because it’s designed to reel people in like fish.

I may not be the best source of information for this, ignorant as I am, but I do know one thing: I’m happy.

Rachel Simpson, Peoria

Arizona schools must raise standards

It is clear that Arizona schools require more educational support.

As someone just beginning her teenage years when COVID-19 began, I have seen the drop of educational standards firsthand. During the pandemic, the use of online schooling was absolutely necessary. However, in that crisis, the quality of education plummeted.

During the pandemic, both primary and secondary schools allowed their expectations to slip, but it seems like they have no intention of rebuilding their standards. Upon asking teachers about this, most rely on their students’ laziness as a shield instead of trying to rectify the issue.

While I see it in high school every day, elementary students are a screaming cause for concern. The students in and above my grade were partially shielded by the foundation our teachers helped us build pre-2019, but current elementary students are left unprotected.

Through my sister’s experience, I have seen the curriculum she deserves lag years behind. This is a serious deficit to Generation Z, Generation Alpha, and all the children who will follow.

How can we expect a brighter future when we’re blocking the light?

Madeleine Beers, Peoria

Schools can be parent educators

With education being the backbone of our society, news and views about our schools are well appreciated. How education goes, so goes the functioning of our state.

Kindergarten is the generally accepted starting point. However, in some places it begins as early as 4 years old.

Surprising as it may sound, educators call that too late. Research says that birth to age 3 plays the biggest educational role.

While most do not think of those years as important, it turns out that they are the most important of all. These three years lay the foundation for all later life because early experiences affect who we are and will become.

Schools can provide parent education for all parents as soon as their babies are born. They can teach moms, dads and grandparents relationship skills, self-esteem development, bonding and attachment, language interaction and more, all that will last their little ones a lifetime.

These are what can end violence in the future. This is a “preventionist” approach. It has worked before, and I recommend it again.

Sally Goldberg, Ph.D., Fountain Hills

Get excited about the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns hired new head coach Mike Budenholzer following Frank Vogel’s tenure.

I am a Phoenix resident and represent the Milwaukee Bucks fanbase, and I am here to tell the Valley to be excited. I have seen a lot of criticism online from the Suns fanbase, and while Mike has had trouble in the past with providing questionable rotations, he certainly makes up for it with his offense-first mentality.

If the Suns manage to retain their big three, they need better offensive game plans. Mike has a championship (a recent one at that), proving that he can succeed in today’s NBA.

Far more recent than the Bucks recent hire, Doc Rivers.

Jace Hellbusch, Peoria

Teach us more about human trafficking

Human trafficking has always been an issue in society, but it seems as though many don’t take it seriously. Many people hear of it but don’t know how to look out for it or avoid it.

As a 16-year-old who has recently gotten my license, I have to be extra careful when I go places by myself, and I always pay careful attention to my surroundings, but I feel that I and many other people do not actually know what to look for.

What are the signs of human trafficking? Why aren’t we taught more about it? Why aren’t we taught to be more careful and be aware of our surroundings?

Why is something that is such a big problem in our world seem as though it’s been put on the back burner?

Sierra Bartlett, Peoria

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Teens are happier without social media. Ask me how I know