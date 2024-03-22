I'm Embarrassed For These 14 People Who Thought They Could Get Away With A Silly Lie

Embarrassment is a common occurrence for me. I'm frankly just used to it at this point.

Disney

But sometimes it's nice to remind myself that a lot of other people are way more embarrassing than I am. The subreddit r/quityourbullshit is the perfect outlet for this. Here are 14 people who told humiliating lies, and were caught red-handed:

1.This self-proclaimed "alpha male" who bragged about "hanging out" with Tim Robbins, but was quickly corrected by Tim himself:

2.This anti-vaxxer who made a completely incorrect statement about a study, and was called out by the scientist who wrote it:

3.This contractor who was caught using someone else's photo to lie about having a nail go through his thumb:

4.This person who claimed they went to high school with Jennifer Lopez and had sex with her, but someone pointed out she went to an all girls Catholic school:

5.This account that misquoted an actress (who did not let them get away with it):

6.This teacher who was called out for faking a note from a "student:"

7.This person who decided to lie about something that was easily Googleable:

8.This person who tried to smear a restaurant, but was exposed by the owner for not complying with their rules:

9.This person who posted an AI-generated image of an ant, and tried to claim it as his own:

10.This person who presumed no one would reverse image search the photo of "their house" they posted:

11.This outlet that used a woman's photo without her permission for an article that wasn't even about her:

12.This guy who said he was in the biomedical field, but another Reddit user found proof of him working in construction:

13.This person who lied about how much their meal cost to try and feel geographically superior:

14.And finally, this egregious person who tried to get a refund for a product that wasn't even released yet: