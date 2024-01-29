I'm Definitely Not Getting Any Sleep Tonight After Learning About These Horrifying, Shocking, And Upsetting Things

Note: graphic content ahead including stories of murder, death, and cannibalism.
1.Earlier this month, a human head and hands were found in the freezer of a home that was sold recently in Grand Junction, Colorado. The new homeowners were in the process of cleaning out belongings left behind when they discovered a bag with the human remains inside.
2.In 2012, Mao Sugiyama, an artist who identifies as asexual, cooked and served up his own genitals — full penis, testes, and scrotum — to five diners for $250 a plate.
3.A few months ago, a woman in San Jose, California had to have all her limbs amputated, and almost died, after contracting a flesh-eating bacterial infection that likely came from eating undercooked fish.
4.In 2010, officials in Tokyo went to congratulate the city's "oldest living man," Sogen Kato, on his 111th birthday. However, when they arrived, they discovered he'd actually been dead for 30 years. What they found was his "uncovered mummified skeletal remains" lying in bed.
5.The existence of a deep sea creature called a "bobbit worm," which can range in size from four inches to TEN FEET long. This nightmarish thing basically burrows into the ocean floor, hiding its whole body, before striking prey with his sharp multiple mouth parts.
6.In 2013, Dr. Farid Fata, an oncologist in Michigan, was arrested for administering chemotherapy to hundreds of patients who did not need it. His crimes became one of the largest healthcare frauds in US history.
7.A 14-year-old boy fell to his death after "subway surfing" on a train in Brooklyn, New York earlier in January. According to witnesses, the boy had climbed on top of the subway car and then fell to the tracks where he was then struck by an oncoming train.
8.In January, an elderly couple was found dead in their South Carolina home during a wellness check. When authorities arrived, they said that the home's heater had reached 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
9.Eighteen months after having a cesarean birth, a "dinner plate-sized" surgical tool was found inside a woman's abdomen in Auckland, New Zealand.
10.Back in November 2023, an 83-year-old woman in South Carolina died after falling 48 feet down a hidden well shaft that was beneath the floor of her daughter's 100-year-old home.
11.Also in November, it's estimated that 450 patients at a hospital in Salem, Massachusetts were potentially exposed to HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C because IV medications were administered improperly.
12.Meanwhile, in Medford, Oregon, as many as 10 people may have died back in December 2023 because a nurse switched medication with tap water.
13.The fact that the youngest person ever executed in the United States was a 12-year-old Native American girl named Hannah Ocuish. She was hanged in New London, Connecticut on Dec. 20, 1786.
14.A man in Southern California was ejected from a fast-moving RV, onto a busy freeway, after his wife had fallen asleep behind the wheel. The man, Cordell Patrick, was severely injured, suffering multiple broken bones, lacerations, and a dislocated shoulder, but survived the ordeal.
15.The reason that there are no skeletons at the wreck of the Titanic is basically because once the flesh of their bodies were eaten, the remaining bones dissolved.
16.In 2008, a woman, Dianne Odell, who had spent nearly 60 years in an iron lung, died when a power outage shut off electricity in her home and stopped the pump drawing air into her lungs.
17.During a trip to Mexico for elective cosmetic surgery, a woman from Washington, Kimberly McCormick, woke up with breast implants and a butt lift that she never asked for.
18.This horrifying video of a fish latched onto a woman's butt, which makes me never want to go in the ocean ever again.
19.Although Shakespeare is famously buried at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon, England (his hometown), his head is actually missing. It is believed his skull was stolen sometime in the 18th century.
20.It was recently discovered that bottled water, the kind you literally just buy in stores, contains thousands of nanoplastics that are so small they can invade your body's cells. In fact, these particles are so small they cannot be seen under a microscope.
22.Back in 2021, a 6-year-old girl died on a drop ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Colorado because ride operators didn't properly check her seatbelt.
23.A woman in Thousand Oaks, California, Bryn Spejcher, fatally stabbed her boyfriend over 100 times, as well as stabbed herself, in an apparent "cannabis-induced" psychosis.
24.Finally, this image of a hospital bill for $1,629 that someone received when they were simply a victim of gun violence. They Reddit user joked, "My reward for being an innocent gun violence victim."
