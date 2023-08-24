I'm In Complete Shock At These Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Week

BuzzFeed
17

1.On birthdays:

reddit.com
reddit.com

2.On Greeks:

YouTube
YouTube

3.On prunes:

u/shandelion / Via reddit.com
u/shandelion / Via reddit.com

4.On surprises:

reddit.com
reddit.com

5.On dimensions:

reddit.com
reddit.com

6.On gravity:

Facebook
Facebook

7.On the 50 states:

u/dl8 / Via reddit.com
u/dl8 / Via reddit.com

8.On weapons:

Facebook
Facebook

9.On the Earth's age:

TikTok
TikTok

10.On cloud formations:

Facebook
Facebook

11.On Texas:

reddit.com
reddit.com

12.On 5G:

Twitter
Twitter

13.On evolution:

TikTok
TikTok

14.On regret:

u/emilyg702 / Via reddit.com
u/emilyg702 / Via reddit.com

15.On yearly salaries:

reddit.com
reddit.com

16.On debit cards:

Facebook
Facebook

17.On flossing:

Facebook
Facebook

18.And on cheese:

My stomach hurts just reading this.

My stomach hurts just reading this.

reddit.com

Recommended Stories