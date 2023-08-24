I'm In Complete Shock At These Extremely Dumb Things People Actually Posted On The Internet Last Week

Recommended Stories
- In The Know by Yahoo
Flight attendant reveals her hotel safety tips when staying in sketchy areas: ‘I’d rather just sleep in the airport’
"No way. Couldn’t pay me to stay there." The post Flight attendant reveals her hotel safety tips when staying in sketchy areas: ‘I’d rather just sleep in the airport’ appeared first on In The Know.
- In The Know by Yahoo
Nigerian wedding responds to viral video and shows what’s appropriate to wear at a wedding
One creator pushed back on traditional American wedding traditions. The post Nigerian wedding responds to viral video and shows what’s appropriate to wear at a wedding appeared first on In The Know.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
'Better than real life': Amazon's 50-inch Fire TV is nearly 40% off — grab one for $300
Reviewers love how much difference the Ultra HD picture quality makes.
- Yahoo Sports
2023 NFL preseason: How to watch Aaron Rodgers' debut in the Jets vs. Giants game
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
- Yahoo Sports
NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, playoff bubble, best bets, weather
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
- Yahoo Finance
Nordstrom stock jumps as earnings beat estimates, sales fall less than feared
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but its cautious on the back half of the year.
- Yahoo Life
Jennifer Aniston, 54, will 'try almost anything once' in order to stay looking young. She's not alone.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, says she’ll “try almost anything once” in order to stay looking young.
- In The Know by Yahoo
This super chic houseplant is also a super chic and powerful air purifier —but no one has to know
The Dupray Bloom Air Purifier is probably the most practical piece of home decor to drop money on.
- Yahoo News
Trump to surrender in Georgia on election fraud charges: Live updates
Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in to authorities Thursday night at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he will be booked on charges stemming from his attempts to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
- Engadget
Wing and Walmart will offer six-mile drone deliveries over Dallas
Wing, Alphabet’s aviation subsidiary, is partnering with Walmart to kick off drone deliveries from the retail chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. The flights will begin taking off “in the coming weeks” from a Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, TX, and the companies plan to expand to a second DFW location before the end of the year. The companies say the coverage area from both stores will cover 60,000 homes.