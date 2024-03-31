I'm a shopping editor and the Bio Bidet is the best thing I've ever gotten at Amazon and it's just $43

Toilets, toilet paper, cleansing wipes — bathroom talk isn't something I like to partake in. Oh, I know we all eat and we all have to do things afterward. However, there's one product out there that I can't keep to myself: it's the Bio Bidet Slimedge. I'm really late to the bidet party, but I just have to shout out that it changed my life. It might be the best thing I've ever bought on Amazon — and I buy a lot!

Why is it a good deal?

Installing a bidet sounds like a hassle — and if you want to, you can spend hundreds of dollars to put in a fancy toilet that practically requires a full bathroom remodel, but at less than $50 with a few twists and turns, you can experience the luxury of never using toilet paper again. Talk about savings!

Why do I need this?

I've always been curious about bidets but they seemed so European, so fancy and so out of reach. I only imagined those separate toilet-like features — I had no idea you could get a simple attachment without having to get a whole new toilet. As a renter, I didn't think I'd ever get that high-class bathroom experience. Only when I stayed at a quirky motel where the toilets were outfitted with a bidet attachment did I get the opportunity to clean up like a queen at a pauper price.

The Bio Bidet Slimedge comes with just a few pieces. It fits underneath the seat and has tubing that attaches to the toilet tank. The tube feeds water to two sprayers in the bowl with a knob on the side. The knob controls the sprayers — turn to the right for a squirt at the front and turn to the left for a splash in the back. It's a truly liberating experience.

The Slimedge is the least expensive option from Bio Bidet, so there are not a lot of features, including temperature control for the water. I don't mind it, but in my next house, I might go for a fancier version with a heated set and remote control!

What reviewers say

Nearly 21,000 shoppers love this thing as much as I do.

"Does the job!" a happy customer shared. "I'm a 70-year-old woman who wanted to do this by myself. Watching the video did help before following the written instructions as then I was familiar with each piece. I normally use "wipes" to cleanse after wiping but this little gadget does the trick. No more extra toilet paper or the use of wipes. Warning: turn on slowly to get the desired amount of water coming through, as I really blasted myself the first time! hehe"

"Just do it," wrote a refreshed shopper. "Simple installation. Easy to use. After the first use, the ambient water temp is no longer an issue. Surprisingly accurate aim and efficiency. No smear, easy dry, really clean. Wife and I both love it."

"As they sing in Young Frankenstein 'AHHHHH Sweet mystery of life I've finally found thee!!!!!'" an enthusiastic reviewer raved. "Why did I wait so long to get this??? So easy to install!! So much less mess! Absolutely fantastic! Going to put TP companies out of business."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

