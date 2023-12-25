Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

I'm a shopping editor, and here's what I'm grabbing from Lululemon's end-of-year scores section

Rebecca Carhart
21
three models in lululemon
Don't miss these fabulous finds at Lululemon. (Lululemon)

If you're a fan of Lululemon, you know scores of their most popular pieces are hard to come by. Famous for its ridiculously durable and fabulously stylish leggings, the brand rarely marks down its goods. Well, consider today your lucky day. The retailer's end-of-year section is packed with awesome finds in all categories, including accessories. The prices are jaw-dropping: Some leggings are down to just $69 (from $128). Want to get even luckier — as in getting early access to new-product drops? Get yourself a Lululemon Membership — it's free.

Quick Overview
See 6 more

Enough chitchat; it's time to shop! Check out the discounted pieces we're eyeing or shop the entire section. While items vary by color and size, the prices shown below are the lowest starting price. But you'll have to be quick — there's no telling how long these scores will last. Certain options are already selling out fast.

Lululemon

Align Asymmetrical Bra Light Support

$34$58Save $24

How pretty is this one-shouldered bra? While you may think a single-strap option might not be practical for workouts, this one offers ample support for low-impact activities such as walking and yoga. 

$34 at Lululemon
Lululemon

SOLD OUT Align High-Rise Pants with Pockets

$69$128Save $59

These are hands down the softest, comfiest leggings you'll ever wear. They're perfect for low-impact workouts or just hanging out at home. Even better, they have pockets.

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Fleece + Ripstop Hiking Pullover

$99$148Save $49

Looking for a cozy sweater for fall? This fuzzy fleece option is perfect for layering and has a kangaroo pocket to hold your gear. Even better? It's ultra soft and warm — perfect for chilly morning walks.

$99 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Align Tank Top

$24$58Save $34

This wildly popular tank is designed to be sweat-wicking and breathable, allowing for plenty of airflow. It comes in a bunch of colors and patterns.

$24 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Long-Sleeve Shirt

$39$68Save $29

Designed for people on the move, this long-sleeve top is soft, stretchy and breathable. Even better, it's available in sizes 0-20 and three pretty colors. 

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme

$79$128Save $49

How pretty are these forest-green sweats? Along with being silky soft, they're sweat-wicking, quick-drying and ultra-breathable. 

$79 at Lululemon
Lululemon

CHANGE TO GREEN PIC Swift Speed High-Rise Tight, 28"

$49$128Save $79

Designed for running, these high-rise leggings have a contoured waistband that won't slip down as you move around. They also have a pocket at the back to hold your stuff, and the seams are on the outer part of the leg to prevent chafing. 

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

CHANGE COLOR Align High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant, 31"

$69$128Save $59

These easy, breezy pants are buttery soft, sweat-wicking and breathable. Their wide-leg silhouette makes them perfect for yoga or for just chilling. 

$69 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Swiftly Tech Racerback Tank Top 2.0

$39$58Save $19

This seamless tank skims your body and hits right at the waistband, so it won't rise up while you're running or training. It's lightweight, breathable and comes in a bunch of different styles!

$39 at Lululemon
Lululemon

PRETTY SOLD OUT Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

$49$118Save $69

These cozy yoga pants are sweat-wicking, stretchy and buttery-soft.

$49 at Lululemon
Lululemon

Power Thru High-Rise Tights

$49$128Save $79

Running around ... or just hanging around? These popular — and comfy — leggings are perfect.

$49 at Lululemon

Recommended Stories