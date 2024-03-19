I'm a interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale — up to 70% off
Save on everything you need for a spring and summer to remember at Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale — think patio sets, grills, porch swings and more.
The mercury is rising, the sun is setting later and I'm dreaming of prepping my deck for spring and summer — are you? If your outdoor digs have seen better days, I've got you covered with the best Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale deals that rival those thermometer readings we'll be seeing soon. Now through Tuesday, March 26 at 9am EST, you can score up to 70% off patio sets, gazebos, chaise lounges, grills, umbrellas and more.
I'm an interior designer and I'm here to tell you that your outdoor entertainment area should be just as comfortable and stylish as your indoors. Not sure how? I've curated a bunch of fabulous discounted furnishings and accessories from Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale to get you started, including a 12-piece wicker patio set for $5,000 off (yes, really!), a beautiful gazebo that's discounted by 40% and a Weber grill for under $400. I even found a hot tub that'll help turn your background into a permanent vacation spot for over 30% off. Those warmer weather days are almost here, so get clicking now before these Wayfair deals disappear. Want more? Check out all of Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale finds here.
Best Wayfair deals on outdoor furniture
Looking to create an outdoor space that's as well-appointed as your living room? Start with this versatile 12-piece set, now 66% off, that can be configured any way you please. I particularly like the addition of two end tables, plus a coffee table — plenty of room for drinks and platters. Choose from multiple colors in standard or Sunbrella fabric.
For smaller areas, this group is scaled down for a more delicate appearance, but still tough enough to withstand the elements. Available in six classic colors, you can create one large grouping or split them up — think of it as two sets for the price of one! Two loveseats, four chairs and two glass-top coffee tables allow for easy cleaning. Add some outdoor throw pillows for a pop of color.
Available in a warm beige or cool grey, this weatherproof rope design is on trend this season and ideal for space-conscious areas. You'll get a pair of armchairs, a loveseat and a coffee table — cushion covers are removable so you can toss them in the wash. My favorite part? You can score this luxe look for nearly 70% off.
Kick back and relax — poolside or on the deck — on this adjustable lounge that'll make you feel like you're on vacay. The curved silhouette screams high design while the price (on sale for under $300) is anything but. I love that the chair's luxurious 2-inch cushions are wrapped in a washable outdoor fabric, so you can keep them looking like new, year after year.
I feel relaxed just looking at this outdoor swing! The weather-resistant canopy and easy-to-clean seat come in five colors (black, beige, brown, red and turquoise), and is perfect for backyards, patios and gardens.
A must for small decks or patios, this 31.5" square dining table seats four comfortably, boasting stylish resin chairs to match. Available in nine colors, this set is classic and will easily blend with your current decor.
Best Wayfair deals on gazebos and umbrellas
This beautiful gazebo (now 40% off) will change the way you eat al fresco — you'll be protected from the harmful UV rays of the sun while still enjoying the outdoors. Sheer and solid panels allow for privacy, help with wind resistance and keep bugs at bay. The structure can stay up year-round, too (the rust-resistant aluminum alloy is powder-coated for all-weather durability).
Skin protection is essential to your outdoor experience and this umbrella has you covered with nine feet of shade. To open and close, simply use the crank lever on the side. It's available in olefin or you can upgrade to a Sunbrella fabric.
Dress your deck to impress. Standing almost 8 feet tall, this stunning pergola creates an outdoor oasis with a 7-square-foot seating or dining space beneath. Vinyl construction keeps this structure in great condition year after year.
I absolutely love the scalloped edge on this classic umbrella that's over 50% off. Providing 8 feet of UV protection, it tilts to ensure you're covered no matter where the sun shines. A dozen color options ensure it looks perfect with your backyard's color scheme.
Best Wayfair deals on grills and fire pits
This small-scale propane grill from Weber fits in tight spots but doesn't skimp on the barbie — the 360-square-inch surface is large enough to fit a dozen burgers at a time! Side shelves offer added prep space, porcelain enamel-coated cast-iron grates allow for full flavor, and a convenient drip pan makes for easy cleaning. And at $150 off, there's never been a better time to start or complete your Weber collection.
For a wood pellet-friendly grill with a hearty fan base, consider this sporty contraption from Pit Boss. It features a sizable hopper and a dial-in digital control board that will allow you to grill, smoke, roast, bake, braise, barbecue, char-grill and sear your next supper with ease (and a special Hopper Clean Out System and convenient drip tray make clean-ups a breeze).
Springtime means a time to head back out to the patio for nighttime socializing! This propane-fueled pit provides all the heat you'll need with ambiance to spare. A slate tile surface adds rustic charm.
Keep those cooler nights toasty with a propane heater that'll provide you and your guests with 47,000 BTUs of radiant heat. It's great for these first weeks of spring when temperatures are still on the chilly side but you want to be outside.
Best Wayfair deals on outdoor accessories
I'm here to tell you that you can easily turn your backyard into a resort this summer thanks to this five-person hot tub — now over 30% off. Complete with a full-length lounger, LED waterfall, water purification system and cup holders, you'll be relaxed as soon as you step inside.
Whether you have a big yard or small deck, string lights are an easy way to add sparkle to your space. These Edisons-style ones are weatherproof, commercial-grade and feature LED technology. More than 500 Wayfair shoppers gave them five stars!
I can't get over the fantastic price on this 9'2" x 12' indoor/outdoor rug. Available in a bevy of sizes and colors, this stylized diamond works with most aesthetics to help create an al fresco "room" on your patio.
For a more organic look, go for the green. A fern leaf pattern compliments the outdoors while remaining cleanable and weather-resistant. Save a bundle (nearly 70!) on this smaller 5' x 7' size, but make sure your rug is large enough for your space.
Your grill's new best friend is this bar cart. A mini outdoor kitchen in the making, you can prep, store and serve on this piece. The galvanized top allows for chopping veggies for grilling, while shelves store dishes. A towel rack hangs your grill tools and the cabinet stores the rest out of sight.