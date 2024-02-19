I’m a home editor, and these are my favorite deals from Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale — up to 60% off

As someone who shops for a living, I’m always on the lookout for home goods that make it easy to streamline and spruce up your space … and who wouldn’t love a chef-worthy kitchen? Lucky for us, Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale is chock-full of gems. From gourmet cookware to comfy bedding to home decor — with deals up to 60% off, it's the perfect time to update your abode.

Whether you’re looking to savor what’s left of cozy season (this ultra-soft throw has you, ahem, covered), improve your culinary skills (nab a Le Creuset at over $150 off) or get ahead of spring entertaining (score this striking serving bowl for under 50 bucks), you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for 15 Nordstrom Presidents’ Day deals that will elevate your home or make someone else’s day.

Friendly disclaimer: Nordstrom’s Presidents’ Day sale runs through February 20 at 10am PT, but many of these items are bestsellers (read: flying off the shelves) so you’ll want to act fast. You can find all of Nordstrom's amazing deals here.

Best Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale deals to shop now

Le Creuset Signature 6 3/4-Quart Round Wide Dutch Oven $280 $430 Save $150 See at Nordstrom

Staub Ceramic Mixed Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $130 $170 Save $40 See at Nordstrom

Slowtide Cabo Beach Towel $18 $45 Save $27 See at Nordstrom

Casper Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set, Queen $111 $139 Save $28 See at Casper

Brightech Ambience USB LED String Lights $40 $60 Save $20 See at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Presidents' Day sale: Best kitchen and cooking deals

Nordstrom Staub Ceramic Mixed Baking Dishes, Set of 3 $130 $170 Save $40 This hearty set of stoneware from Staub includes three versatile dishes for all of your seasonal baking needs and well beyond. I love the rectangular dish for breakfast bakes and enchiladas; the oval for meat, fish and pasta; and the round dish for making sweet and savory pies (as well as presenting other treats). Scoop up the white set for everyday use, and cherry or blue for summer cookouts and holidays (each $40 off). For a smaller collection, check out Staub's two-piece nesting set, now under $50. $130 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Viking True Forged Knife Block Set, 10-piece $300 $400 Save $100 A good set of kitchen knives is another kitchen staple that goes a long way from day to day, making quick work of slicing, dicing, chopping, carving and cutting so your dishes are prepared to perfection and presented on time. This premium set from Viking hosts a practical assortment of chef, paring and steak knives — crafted of stainless steel in Germany — complete with a wooden block for safekeeping. It’s a great addition to your countertop or gift for your favorite cook, and at $100 off, it's a prime time to buy. (Viking has also slashed its steak knife prices for a smaller upgrade or gesture.) $300 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom GreenPan Infinite8 Ceramic Grill Pan, 11-inch $110 $160 Save $50 Missing those grill marks? Achieve them any time of the year — without having to fire up your grill — thanks to this innovative skillet from GreenPan. Now $50 off, it's designed with a healthy non-stick ceramic coating (free of PFAS and PFOA) and a roomy cooking surface for searing all your favorite veggies and meats. $110 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Presidents’ Day sale: Best bed and bath deals

Nordstrom Pendleton White Sands Bath Towel $48 $120 Save $72 Turn any bath into a spa with this tufted towel from Pendleton. Now over $70 off, it's brimming with a striking yet subtle design inspired by the dunes of White Sands National Park, which would look right at home in your main bathroom, on the beach or in a winter lodge. $48 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Slowtide Cabo Beach Towel $18 $45 Save $27 In the market for a new beach towel? This vibrant 'Cabo' towel from Slowtide — now only 18 bucks — will transform your next vacation into a luxury destination (I also love incorporating splashy patterns into the bathroom as a way to virtually escape at home). $18 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Casper Element Pro Mattress, Queen, 10-inch $896 $995 Save $100 Casper has garnered a cult-like following for offering plush, breathable foam mattresses that support your every move (I personally own Casper's 'Hybrid Snow' and it's like being cradled in a giant cloud). This Casper Element in particular — now $100 off — boasts 10 inches of padding and features two top layers (one responsive, one memory foam) for absorbing pressure and wicking away moisture throughout the night. Plus, it's a customer favorite, backed on the brand's site by a near-perfect rating and over 20,000 positive reviews! (Casper’s Original and Hybrid Wave Mattresses are also on sale.) $896 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Presidents’ Day sale: Best home decor deals

Nordstrom The Conran Shop Serving Bowl $45 $90 Save $45 Add a splash of pattern to your dining or living room table with this eye-catching creation, which can be filled with balls or beads or other ornaments for a personal touch and doubles as a serving bowl. It's available in two color combos (I’m personally gravitating toward the Bruschetta/Fudge infusion) and 50% off for a limited time. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Chilewich Quill Table Runner $90 $150 Save $60 Swapping in a new runner or tablecloth is one of the easiest ways you can update your dining area, and this woven wonder from Chilewich — made of a durable vinyl/polyester fabric blend — can be used for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Scoop it up in one of three shades (my favorite, Sand, is 40% off) or spring for two if you like layering. $90 at Nordstrom