If you have big travel plans in the new year, Amazon just launched a massive luggage sale — save up to $100

Ready to take on the world? Then you need luggage that can be dependable, good-looking and affordable! (Amazon)

Whether you've got a fabulous trip planned or you're just starting to dream up your next getaway, one thing's for sure: You need luggage that's durable and suited to your particular travel needs. Amazon's got a massive sale on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. You can score a two-piece Samsonite lightweight set for only $181, a two-piece expandable case with spinners for only $118 (seriously) or a two-piece hardcase set for $120. Shall we go on? Don't miss the boat on these amazing deals.

"We were in need of replacement luggage due to ours being damaged by overzealous baggage handlers," revealed this reviewer. "So when this Samsonite luggage went on sale, we jumped at the chance to purchase on sale. We are very happy...This is a two-piece set, with the larger bag and carry-on. It is well made and roomy, with extra pockets for storage. I am pretty confident that this will hold up well against the baggage handlers next trip!"

Save an unbelievable $130 on this expandable two-piece set that jet-setters are "totally in love with." "Holds a lot!" marveled one. "I bought this for a 10-day trip and I only wanted to bring a carry-on. I had plenty of room for all my clothes and four pairs of shoes without having to expand! Fit perfectly in the overhead compartment!"

"Smooth like velvet" gushed this luggage lover who titled their review "Get it." "The suitcases survived being thrown around by baggage handlers and came out like champions...This set was worth it, great quality for the price. A pleasant surprise."

One reviewer sent their son packing with this set. "I got these for my son to move into college this year and for a young man who's rough on everything these were great!! He was able to fit a lot of stuff the wheels moved well...was very surprised the quality is this good for a great price."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $25 Save $12 with Prime See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $100 $250 Save $150 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum $400 $570 Save $170 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $160 $275 Save $115 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $141 $345 Save $204 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $83 $100 Save $17 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

Home

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $36 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $25 $66 Save $41 with coupon See at Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Liba Shower Curtain Liner $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $26 $29 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zober Christmas Tree Storage Bag $26 See at Amazon

Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator $15 $16 Save $2 with code Copied! Code: 10PETMAS Copied! Code: 10PETMAS See at Amazon