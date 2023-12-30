If you have big travel plans in the new year, Amazon just launched a massive luggage sale — save up to $100
Whether you've got a fabulous trip planned or you're just starting to dream up your next getaway, one thing's for sure: You need luggage that's durable and suited to your particular travel needs. Amazon's got a massive sale on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage. You can score a two-piece Samsonite lightweight set for only $181, a two-piece expandable case with spinners for only $118 (seriously) or a two-piece hardcase set for $120. Shall we go on? Don't miss the boat on these amazing deals.
This set boasts a removable pack that's perfect for travel-size toiletries, while its zippered mesh pocket keeps your packing organized. Plus, no matter how heavy it gets, the spinner wheels let you roam with ease.
"We were in need of replacement luggage due to ours being damaged by overzealous baggage handlers," revealed this reviewer. "So when this Samsonite luggage went on sale, we jumped at the chance to purchase on sale. We are very happy...This is a two-piece set, with the larger bag and carry-on. It is well made and roomy, with extra pockets for storage. I am pretty confident that this will hold up well against the baggage handlers next trip!"
This set is black, but it's also available in dove grey and navy blue to take around the globe. Featuring large interior packing with smart clip buckles, a removable wet pack pocket, a removable laundry bag and pockets for your shoes.
Save an unbelievable $130 on this expandable two-piece set that jet-setters are "totally in love with." "Holds a lot!" marveled one. "I bought this for a 10-day trip and I only wanted to bring a carry-on. I had plenty of room for all my clothes and four pairs of shoes without having to expand! Fit perfectly in the overhead compartment!"
Tired of plain, boring luggage? Upgrade to this first-class duo, now at an amazing $118.
"Smooth like velvet" gushed this luggage lover who titled their review "Get it." "The suitcases survived being thrown around by baggage handlers and came out like champions...This set was worth it, great quality for the price. A pleasant surprise."
You'll be up for anything with this hardcase set, so say goodbye to your beat-up luggage and hello to these new suitcases that are ready to roll.
One reviewer sent their son packing with this set. "I got these for my son to move into college this year and for a young man who's rough on everything these were great!! He was able to fit a lot of stuff the wheels moved well...was very surprised the quality is this good for a great price."
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
