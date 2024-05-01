ICYMI: In April, Swamp Rabbit opened in downtown Greenville, Matador design plans submitted

April brought many changes to Greenville's food and dining scene, as second locations of local and national food establishments, including Swamp Mart, Mak & Cheesecakes, and even TakoSushi, were announced.

News came out in mid-April about Food Network Star Emeril Lagasse hosting a five-star dinner at Euphoria 2024. This would give Greenville a celebrity chef to dine alongside and highlight the four-day culinary festival, which takes place from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22.

We concluded our March Madness: Shrimp & Grits Edition bracket with Soby's being voted the best dish in Greenville after four weeks of taste testing and voting in our dining polls.

A Pacific-Northwestern concept, The Matador, will arrive in the West End this summer as design plans were submitted to the city for a new rooftop space and additional upgrades to the former Husk Barbecue site at 722 S. Main St.

Are you hungry for more food news? Here are the highlights from April's food & dining scene in Greenville:

Coffee & Sweets: Greenville coffee roaster acquires popular bakery and will offer similar pastry treats

Swamp Rabbit opens on Main Street, downtown Greenville

Mary Walsh and Jac Oliver bring their most popular handmade breakfast, lunch, and snack options, including egg and cheese, plus turkey pesto sandwiches, to the heart of downtown as Swamp Mart opened on April 1.

Swamp Mart sign located outside of its new location at 15 S. Main St. in downtown Greenville, S.C.

"We're so excited for the opening of this new location and expanding our ability to bring even better, local food to our community," said Walsh.

For a full update on Swamp Rabbit's opening, click here.

Anchor Raw Bar at Vaughn's Food Hall located at 109 W. Trade Street in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

Vaughn's Food Hall rebranded, changed ownership in Simpsonville

The former Warehouse at Vaughns was previously owned by Thomas and Angie Wirthlin of Dine Upstate. A ribbon cutting and opening ceremony took place at the new dining hub on Tuesday, April 2, as Bryan Beal and the Innovative Hospitality and Development Group took the helm.

"Like most food halls, Vaughn's was originally set up with individually owned concepts, so each one was its own business that operated independently," said Beal.

Click the link to read the story.

European-inspired architecture makes up much of Mauldin's new BridgeWay Station, located along I-385 in, seen during a tour on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Sofrito's new concept in Taylors opened in early April

After eight years of living in Greenville and developing different South American eateries around the area, Hector Batista has designed the new Sofrito Rotisserie so customers can enter, place an order at a kiosk, grab an appetizer or snack from the fresh-and-hot case, grab a soft drink and grab a seat in newly built and reupholstered booths.

"We wanted to keep it simple, quick and fresh so the food feels like you're eating at someone's home," Batista said. "It's a tiny little restaurant, but it's going to provide an experience."

For more on Sofrito's new opening, click here.

– A.J. Jackson covers the food & dining scene, along with arts, entertainment and downtown culture for The Greenville News. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com, and follow him on X (formally Twitter) @ajhappened. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: ICYMI: Vaughn's Food Hall rebranded, Sofrito's debuts new food concept