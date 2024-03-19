Iconic Captiva restaurant named one of best beach bars in south by Southern Living

The Mucky Duck is know for its laid-back vibe and spectacular beachfront sunset views.

Sunset views? Check.

On the beach? Check.

Good food? Fine drink? Laid-back atmosphere? Check, check and check.

For nearly 50 years, the Mucky Duck has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike.

And now it’s a favorite of Southern Living.

When the magazine’s editors named the best beach bars in the south, the iconic Captiva restaurant was among 18 selected.

The Mucky Duck opened on Captiva in the mid-1970s.

“Everything about this tiny pub on Captiva Island is surprising,” the entry reads. “In the 1970s when two entrepreneurs bought it, it was set to become a rental home. Somehow plans changed and the Mucky Duck, a British-inspired pub was born.”

Guests can sit inside that charming pub or opt for an umbrella-covered table outside and have their feet in the sand.

While the Mucky Duck has a seafood-heavy menu, it “combines a bit of everything — fried seafood platters you’d expect from a place on the water, favorite appetizers you’d expect from a pub, and even a few white-tablecloth additions like duck a l’orange,” the article continued.

The Mucky Duck is located at the end of Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva.

Southern Living also wisely suggests that guests “grab a table early” to enjoy the sunset views, another of the pub’s popular features.

The Mucky Duck was one of eight Florida bars to make the list. The others: Marco Island’s Kane Tiki Bar & Grill in Collier County and beach bars in Perdido Key, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Jupiter, Delray Beach, Pensacola Beach and St. Pete Beach.

Beach bars in Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas were honored as well.

Read the full article at Southernliving.com.

Mucky Duck, 11546 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva, is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Call 239-472-3434, go to muckyduck.com or find it on Facebook.

Robyn George is a food and dining reporter for The News-Press. Connect at rhgeorge@fortmyers.gannett

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Mucky Duck named one of best beach bars in south by Southern Living