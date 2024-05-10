'Ice cream means summer': Sault's seasonal businesses reopen

Fudge Du Lockes opened its doors for the season earlier this month.

SAULT STE. MARIE — Several businesses on Portage Avenue in downtown Sault Ste. Marie are beginning to open their doors for the spring and summer season.

Many businesses on Portage Avenue, which is lined with gift shops, restaurants and other popular spots, close during the winter and open back up for the busy tourist season.

Alicia Krueger, who manages multiple businesses on Portage such as Fudge Du Lockes and Zak & Mac's, is excited to begin the season and welcome customers back into the stores.

Both Fudge Du Lockes and Zak & Mac's opened their doors to business last weekend, allowing community members to indulge their sweet tooth for the first time this year.

"We're excited for the season," said Krueger. "Each season is a little different but this year we're expecting a lot of travelers and campers to come to town."

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our content

Fudge Du Lockes specializes in Mackinac Island-style fudge, among other tasty treats.

Fudge Du Lockes sells mostly Mackinac Island-style fudge, which is made in-person on the shop floor for everybody to see. Zak & Mac's sells mostly ice cream products and other sugary deserts.

"People are very excited for the ice cream because ice cream means summer and good weather and no school, so yeah we're ready for people to come get excited," said Krueger.

This year, both shops will be celebrating the 60th anniversary since they were founded by the McLellan family.

While they are still operating on a seasonal system, the shops are working towards eventually staying open all year round if they can get enough regular business from the community.

"We're closed from December to May," said Krueger. "We're hoping that maybe in a few years, we can change things and stay open all year round but that would mean the city would have to walk down Portage more in the winter."

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: 'Ice cream means summer': Sault's seasonal businesses reopen