New ice cream and crepe shop serves sweet and savory goodness on Pine Island

Friends and business partners Aimee Gantt and Sarah Crawford go together like, well, ice cream and sprinkles.

Gantt, a local real estate agent, felt that Pine Island would be a perfect spot for an ice cream shop.

She mentioned this to her friend, Crawford, who had sold her ice cream place in Homer, Alaska, before moving here.

“I came across this little spot and called her,” Gantt said. “She was away at the time so I sent her a video. As soon as she got back, she saw it. I could see the wheels turning in her head. We knew we could pull it off.”

And they did.

Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces has homemade signature sauces like this salted caramel.

Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces opened Nov. 1 in the Island Exchange plaza just north of Pine Island Center in Bokeelia.

It’s located on the south end unit in what used to be a real estate office.

“We signed the lease Sept. 15 and on Oct. 1 started deconstructing and reconstructing it,” Gantt said. “We opened our doors one month later. The right people came together at the right time. Lots of pieces fell into place. This was meant to be.”

The cute and cozy shop has plenty of sweet goodness inside, beginning with the 24 flavors of ice cream courtesy of Yoder’s Creamery. More than half will stay the same while other flavors rotate in and out.

Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces recently opened in the Island Exchange plaza on Pine Island.

“We will keep the standard strawberry, chocolate and vanilla,” Gantt said. “And there will always be a peanut butter one, mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream, cotton candy. We’ll always have sorbets.”

Seasonal flavors are available too, such as Christmas cookie — “a favorite that we now have” — and hot chocolate cocoa ice cream, complete “with frozen marshmallows.”

“Yoder’s has 70 flavors,” Gantt said. “As we go through some flavors, we will switch out some. We’ll see what the island favorites are and keep those.”

Current popular ones include toasted coconut, salted caramel, white chocolate raspberry, blueberry cheesecake and Key lime pie.

Get your one, two or three-scoop creation in a cone, bowl, sundae, split, crepe, shake or malt.

Konnor Newton starts a crepe order at Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces.

Homemade cones crepes and more

Aside from the ice cream, pretty much everything is homemade — from the waffle cones and cookies for the ice cream sandwiches to all the sauces.

Those signature sauces range from traditional hot fudge, raspberry and strawberry to the customer favorite Snickerdoodle caramel, dark salted caramel and coconut caramel.

“You really can’t go wrong with any of them,” Gantt said.

We haven’t even gotten to the homemade crepes yet.

A raspberry cheesecake crepe from Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces on Pine Island.

“(Sarah) had done those in her previous shop,” Gantt said. “You can come here for lunch or dinner and enjoy an ice cream too. They’re going over phenomenally well.”

The raspberry and strawberry cheesecake and the Nutella and banana crepes fall on the sweet side, while the savory crepes include the Monte Cristo and Southwest veggie.

“The turkey pesto and bacon spinach alfredo are the most popular,” Gantt said.

There’s even a crepe bomb — a crepe filled with a scoop of ice cream and sauce.

Now open: Beachfront Bonita Springs restaurant reopens 14 months after Hurricane Ian

Spots is already part of the community with Gantt and Crawford collecting donations for the local food bank during their recent grand opening.

And with 13 children between them, you’ll likely find one of their kids working behind the counter on any given visit.

“We want Spots to be a spot where you feel welcomed and loved,” Gantt said. “Where you can go to have a great experience while enjoying some yummy treats.”

And, she added, where “sprinkles are always free.”

Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces, 10700 Stringfellow Road, Suite 80, Bokeelia; open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; (239) 966-4036; spotsicecreamplus.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram

Robyn George is a food and dining writer for The Fort Myers News-Press. Send news to rhgeorge@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Spots Ice Cream, Crepes & Sauces brings cool goodness to Pine Island