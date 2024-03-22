I write about travel products for a living — and these are the Amazon deals I'm shopping today

Have a spring break trip or summer vacation planned? Well, now’s the time to upgrade your travel gear for a steal. The Amazon Big Spring Sale dropped this week, and tons of travel-ready items are currently a fraction of the cost. This epic sale includes thousands of deals on luggage, headphones, carry-on backpacks and more from our favorite travel brands, like Samsonite, Apple, Travelpro and more. Some of the deals are so good — we haven't seen discounts this low since Prime Day!

There's a popular Samsonite suitcase for over 40% off, this best-selling travel pillow for just $15 and a set of Apple AirTags for $83, so you can keep track of all your bags. With so many amazing items on sale, it can be overwhelming to search Amazon solo — so we did the hard work for you and rounded up the Big Spring Sale's best travel deals below. Before you get packing ... get clicking. Just remember, the sale ends on March 25, so you only have a few more days to snag your favorite travel essentials for way less.

Best travel deals overall

Samsonite Samsonite Centric Hardside Expandable Luggage $138 Breeze through security with this baby that's over 40% off. It sports 360-degree spinner wheels for easy navigation, side-mounted TSA locks and a scratch-resistant hardshell. It comes in a variety of colors (burnt orange! Caribbean blue!) that'll make it stand out on the luggage belt, too. "Perfect for international travel. Just the right size, survived multiple trips and rolls great," raved one shopper. $138 at Amazon

MATEIN Matein Carry on Backpack $40 $52 Save $12 With 40 liters' capacity, this bestseller pack is likely all you'd need for a long weekend, but an unzipped zipper will expand it up to 1.5 inches, making it the perfect bag for when you're heading back home with some unexpected purchases. Also cool: Unlike other backpacks, this one unzips like a suitcase so you can easily see what’s inside and you don’t have to dig around to find that one thing you need right now. Plus, it's on double discounts. $40 at Amazon

Travelambo Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet $8 $13 Save $5 with coupon There are wallets, and then there are wallets. This incredibly popular pick falls into the latter category. Nearly 38,000 shoppers love this option for traveling. Its slim design takes up minimal space, it has numerous slots to hold all your credit cards, ID and cash and it boasts RFID-blocking capabilities to prevent pickpockets from stealing your info. See what we mean? Save $5 with coupon $8 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale suitcase deals

American Tourister American Tourister Stratum XLT Expandable Hardside Luggage $78 $150 Save $72 This 24-inch checked bag boasts a durable shell that will keep all your stuff safe and secure, a telescopic handle and multi-directional spinner wheels. But what really sets it apart is its expandability for additional packing room — and the fact that it's over 35% off. $78 at Amazon

LUGGEX Luggex Carry-On Luggage with Front Pocket $93 $130 Save $37 Not only does this sleek carry-on fit in the overhead bins of most airlines, it also features four multidirectional spinner wheels for an effortless glide through the concourse. It has a front pocket to store stuff you need easy access to and is equipped with both USB and USB-C charging ports to keep your devices juiced up. Snag one now, while it's still marked down for under $95. $93 at Amazon

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-on Spinner $67 $140 Save $73 You're basically getting two bags in one with this purchase. It's the perfect tidy size for a weekend away, but unzip its surrounding zipper and it expands by two inches, allowing you to pack a few more options in case your trip gets extended or you do too much souvenir shopping. Bonus: It's over 50% off right now! Another bonus: Dig that gorgeous purple! $67 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale luggage set deals

Rockland Rockland Fashion Softside Upright Luggage Set $45 $80 Save $35 Traveling is hard enough but juggling multiple bags can make security a nightmare. That's why we love how this two-piece set fits together for easy wheeling around the concourse. Just slip the smaller bag's straps over the roller bags handle and you're off. Bonus: it's nearly 40% off. $45 at Amazon

Rockland Rockland Melbourne Hardside Luggage Set $115 $340 Save $225 This two-piece set's bags have multidirectional spinner wheels that make running through an airport a viable option. Both the checked and carry-on suitcases are expandable and the purple color will help you stand out in a crowd. $115 at Amazon

Amazon Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds Luggage Set $181 $300 Save $119 You can get this sleek Kenneth Cole set for $100 off right now! The lightweight set is made with an impact resistant shell, bumper corner guards and interlocking zippers that will keep your set looking good as new for years to come. And if anything does go wrong, the set comes with a limited lifetime warranty. $181 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale travel bag deals

Amazon Hyc00 Travel Duffel Bag $29 $40 Save $11 Heading out for just a wee weekend trip? Snap up this stylish tote/shoulder bag while it's on sale. It features interchangeable straps and an interior spacious enough to hold all your stuff, and it's less than $30 right now. $29 at Amazon

Rockland Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag $34 $80 Save $46 "Rolling" and "duffel" are two of our favorite, most useful luggage attributes. Combined, they add up to "fast" and "roomy," and what's more important than that when you're on the road? This bag has a spacious main compartment, a telescopic handle and five exterior pockets for quick access to essential items. Plus, it's over 50% off. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Lovevook 40L 17.3in Laptop Backpack with Packing Cubes $40 $60 Save $20 This innovative pack opens like a suitcase so you can see exactly what’s inside without digging through everything from the top. It comes with three packing cubes that fit perfectly inside to keep all your belongings super-organized. In addition to a top handle and padded shoulder straps, it features a trolley strap across its back so you can attach it to the handle of your suitcase. $40 at Amazon

BAGSMART Bagsmart Large Tote Bag $33 $43 Save $10 This large tote has a variety of pockets and compartments to keep your belongings safe and organized. It's big enough to hold a laptop and it's machine-washable making it easy to clean after trips. $33 at Amazon

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale travel accessory deals

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack $83 $99 Save $16 Once you start using Apple AirTags to keep tabs on checked luggage while traveling, you'll never hop on a plane without them again. These tiny trackers use Apple's Find My network to help you locate missing luggage — even if it winds up across the country. Speaking of staying on track: This 4-pack of AirTags is down to $83. $83 at Amazon

JEJILL Jejill Portable Charger for iPhone $14 $60 Save $46 with coupon If you’ve ever had your phone die while traveling, you don't want a rerun of that experience. A portable charger is the solution. This tiny gadget barely takes up any space in your bag, plus it has pass-through technology so you can recharge the device and your phone at the same time. Save $46 with coupon $14 at Amazon

LOVELEDI Loveledi Portable-Charger-Power-Bank $25 $36 Save $11 These speedy, popular, universally compatible power banks will charge your phones, tablets and more. A single Loveledi power bank currently goes for $19, so getting two for $25 is just ridiculous — only $12 apiece. $25 at Amazon

napfun Napfun Neck Pillow $15 $22 Save $7 Made from cushy yet supportive memory foam to keep your head and neck supported rather than falling forward or to the side — which can result in a lot of strain and pain. It also has an adjustable rope lock so you can customize the fit and comfort preferences. Down to just $14, snagging this no. 1 bestseller before your next trip is a no-brainer. $15 at Amazon

SB SOX SB Sox Compression Socks (20-30mmHg) $18 $25 Save $7 Another travel must are compression socks. These boast a compression of 20-30mmHg, which helps increase blood flow to alleviate swelling and leg pain. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps feet nice and dry, and shoppers say they stay in place even during long overnight flights, so there’s no need to constantly pull them up. Even better, they’re nearly 30% off. $18 at Amazon

