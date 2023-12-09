'I woke up absolutely glowing': This fan-fave vitamin C serum is on sale at Amazon for $10 (nearly 70% off)

A great addition to any beauty routine, the Eclat Skincare Organic Vitamin C Serum is loaded with good-for-your-skin vitamin C, which studies show can improve the appearance of wrinkles and protect your skin against UV damage. It's also packed with botanical goodies like aloe vera juice, witch hazel, jojoba oil as well as hydrating hyaluronic acid. And you can get it for just $10 at Amazon — that's nearly 70% off.

Why is it a good deal?

While there's certainly no shortage of skin-care products that claim to tackle dark spots and fine lines, you'd be hard-pressed to find one for 10 bucks — this is regularly priced at $29! And even at full price, it's a steal, considering quality skin care can cost upward of $50 or even $100 these days.

Why do I need this?

The magic in the Eclat Skincare Organic Vitamin C Serum is the concentration of vitamin C. Many other serums on the market contain a 15% concentration, which isn't enough to make a difference, or upwards of 22%, which can be more irritating than beneficial. The Eclat Skincare formula sits pretty at 20% vitamin C, so it's effective without being overpowering, especially on sensitive or delicate skin.

It's "Australia's Top Voted Vitamin C Serum" ... and those folks know a thing or two about living in a challenging skin environment. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

This serum has over 15,000 five-star fans. If you're battling dark spots — whether caused by the sun, aging or acne — some rave reviewers claim the serum can help lighten them. Writes one shopper: "This has significantly faded the stubborn dark spot on my forehead, so I'm thrilled about that," she shared. "I also love how this feels on my skin. It's very hydrating with a thick consistency, but it doesn't feel sticky. The ingredients list is great and you can't beat the price."

Others have noticed a smoother facial landscape altogether: "Since using this vitamin C serum I have definitely noticed that my fine lines have significantly reduced around my eyes and forehead," one shopper gleefully reported. "The roughness on my cheeks seems to be a lot better. I am in love with this product!"

In short, shoppers are in love — and astonished. "Is this a joke? I used this once — ONCE —before bed...washed my face, applied this serum and finally applied my normal moisturizer and retinol," said a happy shopper. "I woke up absolutely glowing, to the point that people were complimenting me...My skin is so soft and radiant, I’m terrified that people will catch on to this and it’ll run out of stock. How is it possible that a serum could do this? Mind blown."

Shoppers sensitive to smells rave about the serum as well, praising its fresh fragrance. "First off, it smells amazing," one wrote. "Lovely light citrus scent. Not too greasy. My skin is already more even and the fine lines around my chin look better."

"This made my skin feel amazing!" raved a beauty enthusiast. "Have only been using it for a week and already feel like my pores are smaller and my skin looks more supple and overall healthier." That said, they didn't quite agree with the reviewer above when it comes to aroma. "The smell is almost unscented, but not quite … doesn’t smell bad, just doesn’t have anything special happening in that department."

If you're thinking about adding retinol serum to your beauty routine, this highly-rated retinol serum also happens to be on sale.

"I have been using this for just under 30 days now, that's why I waited to do a review. I wanted to give it a real honest chance. I do find that it has made a difference in my complexion. The lines around my mouth and crow's feet have diminished, as well as the very fine lines on my forehead. I am super, super happy. I have been converted. This will be my new staple in my beauty regimen," wrote a satisfied shopper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

