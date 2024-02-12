'I walk with confidence and less pain': Amazon's No. 1 best-selling trekking poles are on sale for as low as $31

Daily movement is key as we age. But we also need to take extra care to prevent injury. From blocks and bolsters for yoga to padding mats for sit ups to trekking poles for the great outdoors, the right props can give extra support to daily activities, helping with alignment and strength-building — and keeping injuries at bay. Trekking poles, in particular, can be the MVP of your daily walks — and they aren't just for hikers. Walking with a pair can protect your knees, improve your posture, help with stability, improve your uphill efficiency and they can give your arms a bit of a workout too boot. In short, you need a pair of trekking poles! Thousands swear by this pair on Amazon that's currently on sale for as low as $31.

Why is this a good deal?

The TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles have more than 46,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Ideal for balance and traction, these well-crafted poles help you keep your pace while strolling or climbing, on all sorts of terrain and in any weather. Also, since they're lightweight and collapsible, they're super easy to store. And at only $31 (originally $40), they may just be one of the best investments you make this year that you didn't even know you needed.

Why do I need this?

If you've been on a mission to get more active this year or just enjoy a good outdoor walk, these hiking poles may be more useful than you think. The TrailBuddy Poles are made from high-quality aluminum, with ergonomic cork handles. At the bottom are "snow fences," circular pieces that lend extra security on dirt, ice or snow, to help make you more sure-footed and prevent sliding around. The poles securely lock into place and can be extended up to 54 inches in seconds — so anyone in your home can use them. They also comes with a handy carrying case that keeps everything together.

Most importantly, though, the TrailBuddy Collapsible Hiking Poles can be an everyday companion, keeping you safe and agile. They currently come in eight colors with select hues currently on sale on Amazon.

For all ages and all seasons, these trek poles provide added security on all types of terrain. (Getty)

What reviewers say:

When a product has tens of thousands of reviews on Amazon, it's hard not to take notice. This is the case with the No. 1 best-selling TrailBuddy Poles. What's even more impressive, though, is that everyone from experienced hikers to casual walkers use them on a daily basis.

One happy shopper who uses one as a walking stick used these on a trip to National Parks and National Monuments in Arizona and Utah and specified that these are particularly useful for downhill hikes where things can get increasingly difficult. "We were able to steady ourselves going downhill, which is where these are great," the shopper added. "The height was so easy to adjust and we could lean all our weight on them with no slip at all."

Another satisfied hiker praised these poles for being "Sturdy and tough" adding that "They have been great for support for my joints! I've backpacked with them with a 46lb backpack and they were lifesavers for helping distribute weight. ... Sturdy and ergonomic. I've put them through a lot and they haven't failed me yet! Definitely worth the price! I am purchasing another set just to have for backup."

"I have bad knees and have greatly missed being up to go down the slope from our home to the lake without fear of losing my balance and falling," another impressed shopped shared. "These poles have made all of the difference in my ability to make the walk with confidence and with less pain."

Another shopper even said the poles helped her post-op rehab: "After back surgery I initially used a walker as I regained my strength. A physical therapist suggested using trekking poles," the reviewer wrote. "I'm so grateful that I found these poles. They are extremely well-made, easily adjustable, have multiple tips for [a] variety of uses and are exactly what I need in my continuing rehab."

The only con a few shoppers shared was related to the wrist strap which some found was difficult to adjust. However, once ultimately adjusted, these poles received five-star ratings from thousands of shoppers for their practicality.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

