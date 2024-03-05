'I wake up with no stiff neck': These wildly popular cooling pillows are just $10 a pop (that's 40% off)

Cliché alert: We all spend about one-third of our lives in bed (more, if you're lucky). But that doesn't mean we're able to spend all that time sleeping, and it certainly doesn't mean we spend that time sleeping contentedly, deeply, restoratively. Blame your life worries, the stress of parenthood or the loud snoring of the significant other sprawled next to you, but it's a good bet that your hot, limp, misshapen pillow has a hand in your restlessness. If this is your story, or if you even suspect that it is, why not try the wildly popular nighttime headrest that is a Utopia Bed Pillow? It may change your life, and you can score a queen-size pair for just $20 at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal?

They don't call it "Utopia" for nothing, and there's never been a better time to give this pillow a try — this is just about the best deal we've ever seen for this fan favorite. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the full discount (over 40% off!). At this price, you can make sure everyone in your home gets a good night's sleep.

Why do I need this?

Once out of the bag, the awesomeness of these Utopia pillows is just beginning. Leave them basking in the sun for a few hours or toss them in a low-temp dryer with a couple of tennis balls, and these babies will achieve maximum fluffiness. Thereafter, dear readers, your sleeping life will never be the same again.

You'll see these described as "gusseted pillows." What does that mean? See that band of double-sewn fabric running around the perimeter? That's there to provide added height and structure to the pillow — to make it more three-dimensional. It's a kind of insurance against flattening out ... and it makes all the difference when it comes to a sound night's sleep.

The Utopia pillow also features 950-gram poly fiber filling inside a breathable outer shell that ensures you're always sleeping on the cool side of the pillow. If you are a sleeper who wakes up hot and sweaty, these are just for you!

Thanks to this supremely comfy pillow set, you'll probably wake up smiling, too! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

More than 44,000 now-happy slumberers roused themselves long enough to sing the five-star praises of the Utopia pillow.

"Wasn’t expecting much," said a one-time skeptic. "All pillows in my opinion go flat and disappoint ... On the first night — no kidding — I didn’t have to punch or adjust. I just slept. It’s Day Three and the pillow is still puffy and holding its shape ... I put it in the dryer on low for a few minutes and it expanded to full size. I love it, and my memory foam pillow has been put away. I sleep hot and this pillow does stay cool."

"These are the most luxurious pillows I have ever touched, better than any hotel I have stayed in," says this convert. "They are very 'cool' in that no matter where you lay your head, they are very cool to the touch and very supportive, almost 'firm' but not too much. So fluffy but full but soft. Firm but relaxed ... It makes me want to jump back into bed just to lay on the pillows."

All hail the queen (sized-pillows), according to this reviewer: "Have a queen. On recommendation ordered a king. Should not have listened. Should have stayed with the queen. Too large, but will keep it. Looks really nice but a tad too big."

"I love these pillows," said a once-sleepy shopper. "I’ve spent so much money trying to find the right pillow. I suffer from severe — I mean severe — neck pain and for some reason this pillow allows me to find the position to fall asleep in. I wake up with no stiff neck. Finally, something that works. And bonus, it stays cool, too."

Need some pillowcases to go with your new favorite pillows? These No. 1 bestselling Bedsure Satin Pillowcases are on sale for under $3 apiece.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on these pillows, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Car Phone Holder $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Fortem Car Storage Organizer $20 $35 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $170 $759 Save $589 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $80 $180 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 See at Amazon

Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop $130 $176 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum $350 $470 Save $120 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Zulay Kitchen Handheld Milk Frother $10 $22 Save $12 See at Amazon

SimpleHouseware Can Dispenser $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Zulay Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, 34 ounces $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $11 $19 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 See at Amazon

Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Home

Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime See at Amazon

Fiskars Garden Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 See at Amazon

Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $18 $28 Save $10 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver $139 $239 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 with Prime See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $48 $60 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12 $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon