I use this $13 surge protector to plug in tons of items in one spot — and it doubles as a night-light

I wouldn't say I'm afraid of the dark, but when I wake up in the middle of the night, I'm not a fan of scurrying around in it. I used to reach for my phone's flashlight to guide me to the kitchen for a glass of water without waking up the rest of the house, but then I came across this 2-in-1 surge protector outlet and motion sensor night-light on Amazon. It had over 4,600 five-star reviews, so I decided to give it a shot.

Before, my bedside outlet was already full from plugging in my lamp and phone charger — I didn't have room for a little night light. But the Powrui Multi Plug Outlet Surge Protector offers the perfect solution. Turns out that you really can have it all.

Amazon Powrui Multi Plug Outlet Surge Protector VERDICT: While a little bit bulky on the wall, this surge protector has space to charge your phone, electric toothbrush, headphones, tablet and anything else you need to plug in. Pros No extra wires

Two USB ports and one USB-C port

Six AC outlets

Smart night-light with three-level brightness touch sensor

Surge protection Cons Center screw might not work for double screw outlets

When I first opened the Powrui Multi Plug Outlet Surge Protector, I realized that it's a little bulky. It doesn't lie flush against the wall, but this didn't bother me because I put it in a corner of my bedroom that no one would really see. That said, you should take a look at your home's outlets before purchasing — it only fits over duplex receptacle outlets with a single screw. Simply remove your existing outlet's center screw, plug it in and screw the surge protector's middle screw back in. Screwing it in offers more stability, because with six or more things plugged in, it may start to slip off the wall.

Like most other surge protectors, once it's plugged in, it's ready to use. This one offers six AC outlets, two USB ports and a USB-C port. The USB-C port is especially helpful if you have a MacBook or the latest iPhone 15. If you don't think you need the USB-C port, the brand also makes a surge protector without it (and while a little pricier, that one has over 50,000 five-star reviews).

Of course, in addition to the added outlets, you may be buying this thing for the night-light. It has a "dusk to dawn" sensor that only turns the light on when the room goes dark. However, there's also a touch sensor at the top with three levels of brightness. Simply touch it to turn the light on, change the brightness or turn it off. If you want it to light up at night, touch the top to turn it to your desired brightness, and if the room is currently bright, it will stay lit for a few seconds before turning off. Then, when the lights go down, the night-light will automatically turn on to your chosen setting. I have mine set on the lowest brightness — it's a pretty gentle, warm light that doesn't bother me when I sleep.

As someone with quite a few electronics and not enough outlets, I found this surge protector to be incredibly helpful. I've had it for two years, and it's still going strong. Thousands of Amazon shoppers seem to like it too.

"The build quality is impressive," wrote one happy customer. "The surge protector feels robust, and the wall mount ensures it stays securely in wall. Different angles make every plug work really well."

"Just what I needed," explained another satisfied shopper. "I have a dark corner in my otherwise easy to navigate kitchen and always have to turn the lights on even if it’s just throwing something in the trash. This multi-plug outlet with surge protector is just what I needed to enter my kitchen without turning the overhead lights on."

Another shopper raved about how useful it is for hosting friends and family overnight: "We got one of these to try out in our guest bathroom. ... Guests who are not familiar with the 'terrain' appreciate having the night-light feature when using the bathroom at night. The USB charging ports are also useful for traveling guests to charge up electronics as they need."

One reviewer warned that the USB-C port was a little weak. "I love everything about this product except for how slow the USB-C charging is," they wrote. "It's extremely slow for something that is plugged directly into an outlet. My MacBook Pro was low on battery, so I ... plugged it into the spot on the surge protector. It said that it would take nine hours to charge to full with about 15% remaining. ... It should take a quarter of this time with a 67W charger."

All things considered, if you have a space in your home where you want to plug in a few extra things, it's a good surge protector — and the night-light is a bonus.

Don't need the USB-C port? The brand offers a similar surge protector without it for $20.

