I test cooking products for a living, and this KitchenAid immersion blender — down to $45 — is a puréeing 'whiz'
The KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender whips up smooth soups, sauces and more right in the pot — no precarious pouring required.
Does anyone actually enjoy transferring a heavy pot of scalding liquid into the narrow mouth of a blender while praying they're spared from painful splashes? It used to be one of the things I dreaded most when cooking, but I'm happy to say I no longer have to endure that stress, thanks to my KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender. It allows me to blitz up foods right in the pot, which makes the process feel a whole lot safer, not to mention less messy. As someone who gets paid to test and write about kitchen products, I've tried several immersion blenders on the market, and this is by far the most durable. Psst: It also happens to be on sale at Amazon!
Making salsa, smoothies and soups is about to get a whole lot easier, thanks to this in-pot puréeing pro.
Why is it a good deal?
According to our trackers, this is as good a price as you're likely to find for this top-seller. It's down to $45 (from $60) in nearly all of 12 colors.
Why do I need this?
Before I got the KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender, I was using one from a different brand; it conked out after about a year. For a while, I assumed these types of appliances just weren't built to last, and it took me a long time to replace it. Eventually, I decided to give this one a try, and the difference is night and day.
For starters, it's far more powerful than its competitors, breaking down even the chunkiest cooked vegetables in mere seconds. And considering I've now had mine for about three years, it's already outlived its predecessor. I primarily use it for smoothing out soups and sauces, and as someone who makes a lot of homemade jam, it's become indispensable. (I don't like seeds in my jam, so blitzing up the cooked fruit makes it much easier to pass through a strainer.)
With one simple on/off button, it couldn't be easier to operate — though it's not cordless, so you'll need an outlet. To ensure nothing splashes up at you, I find that keeping the blade immersed in whatever you're blending is a helpful tip — and depending on the vessel you're using it in, you can slip the included pan protector over the blade to keep it from scratching the bottom of your pot. (A word of advice: Allow your food to cool a bit before using the pan guard, as it's not made of metal and could melt if too hot.)
Want to mix up a smoothie, or a small amount of food that doesn't warrant getting a big pan out? It also comes with a 3-cup blending jar that has a measurement guide on the side, as well as a lid for storing leftovers. As far as cleanup is concerned, the removable blade arm is dishwasher-friendly, though I usually just wash it by hand — if I rinse it off quickly enough after using it, any residue tends to slide right off. Way easier than having to clean a bulky old blender!
What reviewers say
It's not just me who thinks this KitchenAid immersion blender is worth having; over 10,000 Amazon customers have given it a perfect rating.
"Why did I wait so long to get an immersion blender?" mused one satisfied shopper. "I bought this because I am getting a tonsillectomy and will be on a liquid and soft foods diet, but I've found myself using it a lot before my surgery. I have already made a puréed soup, horchata, sauces and smoothies with this blender. It doesn't struggle with firm or partially frozen ingredients, like my Nutribullet does."
"This has made canning and other DIY food processing a breeze!" gushed another happy home cook. "I’ve been making homemade hummus, mayo and other dips, which have been so much quicker with this blender! It's also made my tomato processing/canning less messy."
"I used it for the first time the other day on my sweet potato casserole, and all I can say is WOW!" exclaimed a final fan. "It has a lot of power, is easy to use and my potatoes were silky smooth. No lumps at all. ... I love it as much as I love my mixer, and it is not heavy. The only problem I had was trying to keep the pan protector from falling off. Gonna have to practice on that one."
My immersion blender is a pretty blue hue, but you can also snag it in this bright red or neutrals like black, gray, navy and white.
Another tool that makes meal prep a breeze? My Cuisinart mini food processor.
This small yet mighty space-saver helps me prep meals in a fraction of the time as manual slicing and dicing. As someone who can't chop onions without sobbing, it's an absolute lifesaver, and it also makes quick work of whipping up homemade nut butters and more.
Check out my full Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor review for more.
