I just bought these 11 spring fashion staples at Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale — all up to 50% off

If you haven't heard, Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale is here, and it's full of fashion must-haves up to 50% off. Not only are thousands of products, from clothing and beauty to home goods, marked down right now at the major retailer but the sale is ripe with spring fashion essentials. You can swoop up deals on items like a gorgeous Tory Burch handbag for $173 (was $248) and a flowy floral maxi dress from Free People for $109 (was $168) to compliment the upcoming joyful weather. There's even a perfect white tee for 50% off and the comfiest pair of pajamas for only $31.

As someone who both shops for a living and loves a good deal, I've already done my fair share of spring fashion shopping at Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale — I did my taxes early this year and already got my refund, so I decided to reward myself! And you should too because nothing compares to a fresh spring closet. Scroll down below to shop the best spring fashion deals that I just bought from Nordstrom's Presidents' Day sale. Warm weather will be here before you know it!

Nordstrom Splendid Kate V-Neck T-Shirt $29 $48 Save $19 I can never have too many white tees in my closet! The flattering cut of this shirt is the perfect combination of casual and cool. Yes, it is on the more expensive side for a white tee, even with the 40% discount, but Nordstrom shoppers say it's super soft. $29 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh 58mm Polarized Sunglasses $177 $221 Save $44 Big sunglasses are back! I'm diving into the trend with these soft cat-eye frames that flatter all face shapes. While they do come in a variety of colors, I love a good tortoiseshell. They're also named after fashion queen Jackie Onassis, so how could anyone not love them? $177 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tory Burch Mini Ella Bio Tote $174 $248 Save $74 I love to treat myself to a new bag every spring. It's just a fun and fresh little treat! This small tote from Tory Burch features both top carry handles and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap so I can style it depending on my mood that day. Plus, this is such a happy blue — and spring is about happiness, right? $174 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat $149 $248 Save $99 You know what will go so well with that Tory Burch bag? A classic pair of Tory Burch ballet flats. Known for being wildly comfortable and sturdy, the stretchy style usually retails for $258 — which is obviously a lot. But now they're more than $100 off in a variety of spring colors. They're such a good addition to any closet! $149 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Good American Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat $126 $225 Save $99 Weirdly enough, I don't have a classic trench. My closet is in desperate need of one for those slightly chilly spring days, and this one is so cute. Between the khaki shade, storm flaps, stretch cotton and waist-cinching removable belt, I'm ready to put on my best Holly Golightly impression. $126 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Chamomile Oversize Cardigan $76 $168 Save $92 Speaking of Free People markdowns, I think I found the ultimate spring cardigan. Like the name suggests, it looks as cozy as a cup of chamomile tea. Because it's made of soft cotton knit, it's going to be ideal for those spring days when you don't want to wear a jacket but just need something to wear outside. $76 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Brushed Hacci Short Pajamas $31 $39 Save $8 A matching pajama set is such an easy way to feel like you're put together, even on those days when you're not. This soft pair is great for that in-between spring weather, thanks to the long-sleeved top and the matching shorts. $31 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom ASTR the Label Floral Flutter Sleeve Chiffon Dress $42 $94 Save $52 I'm getting married in April 2025 and my 63-year-old mother is already on the hunt for a good mother of the bride look that isn't frumpy but still makes her feel comfortable. Currently, we're both eyeing this dreamy floral chiffon dress with dainty flutter sleeves and a flattering V-neck. It matches the garden venue so well and is perfect for early spring temperatures. Plus, she'll actually wear it again! $42 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Dolve Vita Camros Bootie $85 $170 Save $85 I've been listening to Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" pretty much non-stop since it dropped after the Super Bowl and now want to (lightly) dip my toes into the western-inspired boot trend. I still don't love the idea of full-on cowboy boots, but the faceted hardware and chunky block heel of these black booties are the perfect compromise. Also, they're 50% off. $85 at Nordstrom