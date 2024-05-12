HVAC information before summer havoc

May 12—With summer heating up, HVAC companies are preparing for one of the industry's busiest times.

The Journal interviewed representatives of two heating, ventilation, and air conditioning companies — Tracy Johnson with TLC and Victor Valles with Wagner — to find out more information about cooling systems before temperatures creep up.

For those getting ready to crank on their cooling units, Johnson recommends scheduling appointments for any maintenance and repair in mid-May, as HVAC companies are busiest in July.

"Right now, it only takes a few days to make an appointment and get a technician out to your home, depending on the extremity of the call," Johnson said.

At Wagner, residents can get an appointment in roughly a week. "If you wait until June or July, it gets busy, so it can be a wait of about two to three weeks," Valles said.

Technicians are often able to resolve problems the same day they go out, but that's dependent on the condition of the cooling unit.

When asked if there is a recommendation between swamp coolers and AC units, Johnson said it is all up to personal preference.

"Swamp coolers are usually useful 10 out of 12 months in the year. I've noticed more people converting to AC units because you don't need the transition period that you do with swamp coolers."

Johnson noted that with AC units, residents can turn on their cooling system without having to service it beforehand. However, for those who need a maintenance, Johnson said it is about $250 per unit through a maintenance agreement.

"We send a technician out four times a year to check the system for safety, airflow, and we will clean the unit as well. This also includes any plumbing and electrical checks," Johnson said.

Johnson also said that with AC units, people can expect their electricity bill to go up roughly 50%. Those who use swamp coolers will not see as drastic of a change in their electricity bills.

For those who do decide they want to convert their cooling systems, there is a slight caveat. "If someone decided they wanted to swap from a swamp cooler to an AC unit, they would have to do an electrical upgrade first," Johnson said.

Victor Valles, HVAC technician for Wagner, said that converting units is dependent on the size of a home. "It depends on the square footage of the home, but on average it's about $12,000 to switch from swamp to AC."

Valles also recommends people with swamp coolers wait until the final freeze of the year, which is usually in late April or early May.

"The average person in New Mexico should wait until the temperature is around 75 degrees or above."

When asked about electric bills, Valles said they should not skyrocket. "It's a misconception that your bills will raise by a lot. The only time when you will see a major difference is in July, since that's the hottest time of the year."