This popular car charger can juice up your phone in minutes — it's just $6

What is it?

If your car doesn't have all the compatible chargers you and your devices need, don't worry. Bells and whistles aren't necessary when one easy-to-use device can get the job done, and we've found it: the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter — now just $6. This little guy is speedier than the household charger that came with your phone. Just plug the Hussell into your car lighter to juice up two devices at a time on the go. Shoppers are clearly impressed: It's earned a five-star rating from over 29,000 reviewers.

Why is it a good deal?

At only $6 and faster than your average car charger, the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter should go in your cart (and your car!) immediately. And since it's always good to have a backup, for this price you can buy another if you're a two-car or more household.

Why do I need this?

The lightning-fast Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter features a 2.4A smart USB port that charges up to 2x faster than the normal car adapter, and a 3A Qualcomm quick charge port that provides a 4x faster charging speed. It even protects against over-charging and short-circuiting. Translation: Your phone won’t get fried, and it can go from tapped out to fully charged in minutes instead of hours.

The charger is ideal for Android and Apple phones and can be used for topping off battery packs, tablets and GPS devices too.

On sale for just $6, you'll have to, um, hustle to snag one of these. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"Great for emergencies," gushed this fan. "I live in Georgia and we caught a recent hurricane. Knocked my power out and my phone was low (about 15% left). I used it to charge my phone and it works perfectly. It worked as designed and let the phone charge just like off the USB 3.1 ports on my computer...[this] will never be away from my car ever again."

"I am super impressed with this little car charger," raved a five-star reviewer. "I purchased it for a 700-plus-mile road trip this summer and was very pleased. My phone was running multiple apps including Google Maps and a podcast the entire time I drove, and my phone never went below 100%."

And it even works on Harleys: "Works well. It was a lot to get excited about, but it’s a good product at a good price. Fits well in Harley power port."

"This charger did the trick," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It charges my phone at near warp speeds, far exceeding a normal car charger’s capability."

