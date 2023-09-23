This popular car charger can juice up your phone in minutes — it's just $6
What is it?
If your car doesn't have all the compatible chargers you and your devices need, don't worry. Bells and whistles aren't necessary when one easy-to-use device can get the job done, and we've found it: the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter — now just $6. This little guy is speedier than the household charger that came with your phone. Just plug the Hussell into your car lighter to juice up two devices at a time on the go. Shoppers are clearly impressed: It's earned a five-star rating from over 29,000 reviewers.
This handy little gadget lets an older car charge up to two Android or Apple devices at the same time. Get up to 80% of a full charge in only 35 minutes.
Why is it a good deal?
At only $6 and faster than your average car charger, the Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter should go in your cart (and your car!) immediately. And since it's always good to have a backup, for this price you can buy another if you're a two-car or more household.
Why do I need this?
The lightning-fast Hussell USB Car Charger Adapter features a 2.4A smart USB port that charges up to 2x faster than the normal car adapter, and a 3A Qualcomm quick charge port that provides a 4x faster charging speed. It even protects against over-charging and short-circuiting. Translation: Your phone won’t get fried, and it can go from tapped out to fully charged in minutes instead of hours.
The charger is ideal for Android and Apple phones and can be used for topping off battery packs, tablets and GPS devices too.
What reviewers say:
"Great for emergencies," gushed this fan. "I live in Georgia and we caught a recent hurricane. Knocked my power out and my phone was low (about 15% left). I used it to charge my phone and it works perfectly. It worked as designed and let the phone charge just like off the USB 3.1 ports on my computer...[this] will never be away from my car ever again."
"I am super impressed with this little car charger," raved a five-star reviewer. "I purchased it for a 700-plus-mile road trip this summer and was very pleased. My phone was running multiple apps including Google Maps and a podcast the entire time I drove, and my phone never went below 100%."
And it even works on Harleys: "Works well. It was a lot to get excited about, but it’s a good product at a good price. Fits well in Harley power port."
"This charger did the trick," shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. "It charges my phone at near warp speeds, far exceeding a normal car charger’s capability."
Is your phone dead? No problem — this charger gives up to 4x the charging speed of traditional chargers.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99$129Save $30
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$23$40Save $17 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15$30Save $15 with coupon
Soundcore by Anker P20i Wireless Earbuds$27$40Save $13
TVs
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Smart TV$330$450Save $120
Tablets and tech
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
JBL Xtreme 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker$200$430Save $230
Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop$493$650Save $157