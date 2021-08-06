'Skims away from the problem areas': Over 7,900 Amazon shoppers love this dress — and now it's just $32

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You'll look like the same beautiful you, only different! Also beautiful? All three will run you less than 100 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

A wear-anywhere summer frock on sale for just $32? Yup! Let us introduce you to the Huskary Maxi Dress.

We’re all about pieces that you can throw on and instantly look put together, that instantly doll you up with the addition of your favorite jewelry and the perfect bag. That makes the Huskary Maxi Dress both priceless and rock-bottom inexpensive when you think about cost-per-wear. It comes in 48 colors and patterns and has a five-star rating from over 7,900 reviewers, who love its flattering cut and versatile design. Just check out the reviews below!

Nothing "basic" here: Look chic yet effortless in black. (Photo: Amazon)

Hides problem areas

Customers with a need for clothes-as-camo are loving themselves in this dress. “I've gained 30 pounds in the last year or so and tend to have an apple shape. I wanted a dress that would hide me a bit because I have a wedding to go to and I wanted to be comfortable,” writes a five-star reviewer. “I hate wearing dresses and, oh my gosh, I can say this flatters me so much! I am incredibly happy with this simple dress; it hides the areas I needed to hide most. It's simple, and to dress it up I plan on wearing cute shoes and jewelry. I'm actually excited to go to the wedding now because of this dress — otherwise I would be dreading it.”

Stripes, animal prints, florals, geometrics: This wear-anywhere wonder comes in 48 colors and patterns. Grab a few! (Photo: Amazon)

Drapes beautifully

With dozens of shades and patterns to choose from, some lovers of the Huskary dress keep coming back for more. “I love this dress.... I have it in four colors!” says one big fan. “It is long enough for me (I am 5'10", 150 pounds and wear a M) and it hangs loosely but doesn't look frumpy. The fabric is a heavy material. I think the weight of the fabric is what helps it hang so well.”

Pockets rule

Never underestimate the allure of women's items that come with pockets, we always say. “The pockets are a nice bonus; they’re usable without causing the dress to cling unflatteringly," says another happy customer. "I was worried when I'd read someone describe it as a dri-fit fabric, but I proceeded anyway.... It’s a slinky sort of lightweight rayon, fortunately with no sheen or shine to it. Skims away from the problem areas (little tummy pooch) and hugs the assets! All in all, a nice little win. I’ll probably grab a few more.”

So much beautiful green to behold; so little precious green to buy it. (Photo: Amazon)

Plays up curves

Adored by curvy shoppers, the dress amplifies your assets in the best ways possible.

“I'm 5'6", weigh 219 pounds and every curve of my body still showed in the dress (not a bad thing),” wrote a happy shopper who ordered an XL. “It can be worn for lounging in the house, running to the grocery store, walking the dog — or you can definitely jazz it up to go out to dinner.”

