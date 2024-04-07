Hundreds march at Redbud for Abilene’s 3rd Annual Walk for Autism: ‘They’re amazing’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Exceeding expectations for Abilene’s third annual Walk for Autism at Redbud Park Saturday morning, hundreds participated to create connections as they walk a similar walk.

Abilene nonprofit dedicated to helping people and families impacted by autism spectrum disorders, Big Country Spectrum Connection, anticipated a larger turnout for its 2024 walk, but was met with even more.

“We’ve had a fantastic turnout today. We had over 300 registered participants, and this has been our biggest walk yet,” board member Hailey Frazier, LPA, PMH-C elated.

Treasurer for Big Country Spectrum Connection, Jerri Jones, told KTAB/KRBC they expected at least 200 participants on Saturday. Walking that extra mile, it was closer to 500 walkers, sponsors, and volunteers.

“Whenever you watch the group from a distance, walking as a whole; it’s a huge group. It’s amazing to watch,” said Jones.

The turnout was especially pleasing to Big Country Spectrum Connection because prior to Saturday’s walk, they had raised around $5,000 to help Big Country families get help with diagnoses. On the day of the walk, they were able to raise even more, furthering the nonprofit’s mission.

Abilene’s annual Walk for Autism, put on each April in consideration for World Autism Month, is meant to provide resources to people in need, and foster a community between people and families going through similar journeys.

Three years earlier, participant Alison Limon got a Facebook message from Jennifer Giesler, who is now a volunteer with the nonprofit.

“She reached out about her son having autism on Facebook, and I said, ‘my son has autism, too, maybe they can hang out,’ and now we have a special needs homeschooling Facebook page that’s got 100+ followers,” Limon shared.

Stories like Limon’s and Giesler’s were heard all over Redbud Park.

“It’s just the social interaction and being able to see how much support we all have- that our community’s not as small as, sometimes, we feel. Because when you’re taking care of a special needs child or family member, it can be very lonely,” explained Giesler.

At Saturday’s walk, it could have been easy for a little one to get a bit overstimulated with all the many things to do, but luckily everyone was in high spirits and enjoying going from booth-to-booth of Spectrum Connection’s near-dozen sponsors.

Those sponsors offered face painting, games, activities, hydration, some swag, and more. While the kids were well-covered, Frazier made sure to have some coffee on hand at her booth to help wake up and warm up the adults.

With all the fun and games, organizers thought it best to reward notable participants. After the hundreds of walkers marched around the walking path of Redbud, three teams were presented awards for most money raised, best team attire, and best team spirit.

“We’ve got a team runnin’ around out here with flags and tutus, and they’re amazing,” Jones gushed. “I’m loving this!”

Fun and games aside, participants took resources and connections out of this meeting. Three family friends, Lee Rood and Sheryl and Elen Thorn, shared what Saturday’s walk meant to them.

“The opportunity to work and get together, and network, and see all the different things that are available for autistic children,” is what Rood took out of the walk. Likewise, Sheryl said, “The resources and just meeting other families, and seeing how many people are actually affected.”

Speaking to the side of togetherness, Elen said, “I like the inclusion- how all these families and special needs children are able to come together and be included, even though they’re very diverse.”

What this group of friends took from the walk was exactly what Big Country Spectrum Connection aimed to provide.

“There are so many resources in the community that so many people don’t know about. We hear a lot that this is a ‘resource desert,’ and it kind of is in a way, but there are resources here and we want people to be able to see those,” added Jones.

Meanwhile, many of the kids were more excited about all the fun things going on, making friends, and making memories.

Organizers told KTAB/KRBC they are already thinking about next year’s walk, aiming to make it bigger and better with each coming year.

