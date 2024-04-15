Hummingbirds are migrating to New York. Here's when you can expect to see them

Spring is underway in, which means hummingbirds should be on their way to New York. After overwintering in parts of Central America or Mexico, the tiny bird species is now migrating north. Known for their long, nectar-sipping beaks and rapid wing flutters, hummingbirds are exclusive to the Americas, and over the years, the charismatic creatures have become a crowd favorite.

Here's what we understand about their journey to Rochester.

When will hummingbirds arrive to New York?

According to the American Bird Conservancy, some hummingbirds travel distances of up to 5,000 miles annually. Given New York's northern location, it can take them and their tiny wings a bit longer to reach here. But data shows there have already been a few sightings of hummingbirds in New York, reported in the following counties: Chautauqua, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Pike, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan and Westchester. Historical data shows they're likely to be more prominent sometime between late April and early May.

Aubrianna Brown holds open her hand to let a hummingbird fly away. Braddock Bay Bird Observatory does not have a license to band hummingbirds so they released it right away.

Hummingbirds migration map

USA TODAY has compiled bird sighting data from Project FeederWatch to show the hummingbird migration patterns. Here's what it looks like:

What species of hummingbirds will we see in Rochester, New York?

Though the ruby-throated hummingbirds are the dominant species in New York, there have been exceptions of a few random sightings of other species throughout the years. Let's see what other hummingbird species have been spotted in New York:

Rufous Hummingbirds are considered a near-threatened species in New York, according to Bird Advisors. Sightings of these birds are very rare, but they were last spotted here in Baldwinsville in 2021.

Calliope Hummingbirds are considered an accidental species in New York, according to Bird Advisors. Their last sighting was in Water Mill in 2016.

Anna’s Hummingbirds are also considered an accidental species in New York, according to Bird Advisors. They were last spotted in the state in 2017.

Broad-billed Hummingbirds are another accidental species in New York and their sightings are considered very rare, according to Bird Advisors. They were only spotted in Owego and North Rose in 2016.

Hummingbird Central's advice on attracting hummingbirds

If you are interested in attracting more hummingbirds to your homes and gardens this spring, here are a few of Hummingbird Central's tips and tricks:

Shelter: Large trees, shrubs and gardens help to provide hummingbirds with not only food but also a sense of protection and a place for resting in between meals.

Food in nature: The hummingbird's diet includes nectar from flowers, red flowers being their favorite, and small insects.

Water: Hummingbirds enjoy shallow bird baths for both drinking and bathing. They tend to especially enjoy water with movement, like a small waterfall.

Plants and flowers: Some of hummingbirds' favorite flowers and plants that you can add to your garden include: Lantana, Zinnias, Pentas, Salvia, Batface Cuphea, Hot Lips, Fire Bush, Nasturtiums and Coreopsis.

Hummingbird feeders: Along with flowers and plants to provide shelter, hummingbird feeders are another great way to attract these little birds to your garden.

