Hummingbirds are migrating back to Wisconsin. You can use this map to find them

During the springtime, bird-watchers in Wisconsin can expect to start seeing hummingbirds as they migrate back to the state. Hummingbirds, the tiny birds that get their name from the sound of their wings, can be spotted in around home gardens until the late summer and early fall.

Here's when Wisconsinites will start seeing hummingbirds, and how you can encourage them to your yard.

You can track hummingbirds as they migrate to Wisconsin

Hummingbird Central provides information and tracks hummingbirds' migration. As of Thursday, the birds have not been reported in Wisconsin, but two sightings were reported last week in northern Illinois.

When do hummingbirds migrate to Wisconsin?

Hummingbirds begin migrating in late August to October. Males birds start to come back to Wisconsin in March and April, and female birds follow after them.

How to encourage hummingbirds to your yard:

A female ruby-throated hummingbird photographed by Jennifer Lazewski from her garden in Wauwatosa.

To encourage hummingbirds to your yard, you can grow a variety of nectar-producing flowers and have feeders to supplement when blooms are in short supply, says the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Stagger bloom times to make sure hummingbirds have a food source for the entire season. You can also provide a source of water and trees or tall shrubs for nesting and perching.

Make sure to avoid using pesticides that kill small insects that hummingbirds regularly eat. You can find more information on which flowers to plant to attract hummingbirds here.

RELATED: Hummingbirds are returning. Here’s how to share your yard with these tiny, beloved birds.

Where to find Wisconsin birding hotspots:

Wisconsin has more than 300 birding hotspots, including wildlife areas like the Horicon Marsh and the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. To find a birding hotspot near you, click here to visit the Travel Wisconsin website.

How to track your bird sightings in Wisconsin:

Amateur birders can report and track their daily bird sighting on the following sites:

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Hummingbird migration map 2024: How to track sightings in Wisconsin