Hoyeon Jung Goes Conceptual With Black and White Louis Vuitton Knot Shoe at Pre-Fall Show in Shanghai

“Squad Games” actress Hoyeong Jung went conceptual for her look to view the latest Louis Vuitton collection. The star chose the black and white Louis Vuitton knot pump to sit front row at the brand’s pre-fall 2024 runway show held at Long Museum in Shanghai.

Hoyeon Jung attends Louis Vuitton Women’s Voyager Pre-Fall 2024 Collection Show on April 18 in Shanghai. VCG via Getty Images

A model and Vuitton ambassador, Jung can adapt to almost any look. But more often than not she opts for the edgy, preferring boots like the time she wore combat boots with a mini dress to the Academy Museum gala.

Vuitton often takes its pre-collections abroad for showings and has thus name the series “Voyager.” In addition to Jung, the event featured the likes of Crystal Liu, Du Juan, Cate Blanchett and Chloe Moretz at the event.

About the shoe

Jung’s footwear was fist introduced at Nicholas Ghesquiere’s Louis Vuitton for spring 2024. The brand has dubbed it their “knot pump.” The knot refers to the heel of the shoe which is hand sculpted to look like a hand-crafted knot. That heel is just over 3.5 inches.

LV Knot Pump Louis Vuitton

Though it is called a pump, the shoe is part pump, part thonged sandal. Made of patent leather, the shoe wraps around the back and middle of the foot as a pump might, but is asymmetrical in design, with half of the front becoming a thing, separating the wearer’s big toe from the rest of the foot.

The made-in-Italy footwear retails for $1,360 and is still available in some sizes. An alternate version is a more classic pointed-toe pump style. While it features a knotted heel, the body of the shoe features leather folded in pleats as if it was bunched fabric.

Louis Vuitton women’s pre-fall 2024 collection

The collection that Jung watched incorporated many higher styles, namely focused on a series of ankle boots, heeled booties and platform high-top sneakers. A selection of the footwear were low-cut booties, ending right above the ankle. Those shoes featured an asymmetrical design that sliced from the toe of the boot on one side, to the ankle on the other.

Models during the Louis Vuitton Voyager Show at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai on April 18. AFP via Getty Images

The collection included pieces made in collaboration with Beijing-based artist Sun Yitian.

