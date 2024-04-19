House-made bakery and small, creative menu help the Goods Bakery & Café in Spencer shine

Casey Wood is is the owner of the Goods Bakery & Cafe in Spencer.

In November 2023, Casey Wood took the leap and opened The Goods Bakery & Café, 320 Main St., Spencer, serving breakfast and lunch, plus house-made bakery items. This café with bright modern décor and indoor seating for 24 has thrived ever since.

Wood of Spencer graduated from the former Lincoln Culinary Institute in Hartford, Connecticut, and gained experience working at Crown Bakery in Worcester (permanently closed in 2020) and Rose 32 Bread in Gilbertville. Wood recalled her training at Crown Bakery, gaining advanced skills from not only a team of talented pastry chefs, but also Eugenia “Genie” Tsapralis, a 35-year employee. Wood’s resume also includes summer employment at CRU, an oyster bar and restaurant on Nantucket and a stint at a New York bakery/deli.

Wood decided to branch out on her own in 2018 when she “jumped into the self-employment world” as owner, designer and baker of Casey Lyn Cakes, selling through Instagram. She specialized in wedding cakes and ran the licensed micro-bakery, using a commercial kitchen space in her parent’s Spencer home. Micro-bakeries aren’t new, said Wood, but there was an uptick during the pandemic when many out-of-work hospitality professionals and pastry chefs turned to the model to support themselves.

The Goods Bakery & Café in Spencer opened in November.

She has sold baked goods at local farmers markets and pop ups, deciding to open her own concept when her parents, Sean and Cheryl Wood, had an available storefront in the Main Street building complex they own. “Ground-up” renovation began in 2022, said Wood, who helped design the space. She said she graduated from David Prouty High School, which is in close proximity to her business. “I know the neighborhood well,” said Wood. FYI: Wood’s father, Sean, retired from Worcester Technical High School, where he was an automotive collision instructor. He recently sold his business, Woody’s Auto Body on Main Street in Spencer to Fuller’s Collision Center in Auburn.

Krista LaPlante of West Brookfield is full time Marketing and Operations Manager at the bakery/café. She works the front counter, or “wherever needed,” admitting she’s not a baker. “Baking is really not my thing,” she said. LaPlante has a degree in business administration and management and is an avid photographer, owner of Krista LaPlante Photography.

Bright modern décor has helped the The Goods Bakery & Café in Spencer thrive.

The café’s menu is small, with creative options. It offers choices from a variety of coffees, homemade soups, sandwiches and salads that bring in business from breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. through lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wood makes ciabatta, an Italian white bread that is perfect for sandwiches. It pairs well with the Chicken Avocado BLT, a customer favorite at the café. She also makes salad dressings and customers say her recipe for horseradish mayo makes a perfect sandwich condiment. Weekly specials also are featured. Beginning April 23, a flavorful Mediterranean wrap made with grilled chicken, artichokes, roasted red peppers, hummus, red onion and feta, served with chips and pickle, will be featured.

The Goods Bakery & Café is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. Telephone: (774) 745-0357; Visit https://www.thegoodsbakerycafe.com. FYI: The business recently introduced grab-and-go items ready to eat, ranging from sandwiches, desserts and more. There also are specialty coffees.

Wood likes to try different things and bake a variety of new desserts when she has time. Cake decorating is a way for her to express creativity, she said. Her individual, small banana cakes are “adorable,” according to LaPlante, who said Wood’s customized cakes and decorated sugar cookies are popular at weddings and special occasions, such as birthdays, company parties and baby showers. “Logo cookies are a big draw,” said LaPlante.

The Goods Bakery & Café offers a variety of coffees, homemade soups, sandwiches and salads

Upcoming events at the bakery include a Mother’s Day special, “Coffee and Flowers.” Wood collaborated with friend Emily Day, owner of Bell Brook Farm in North Brookfield, a boutique flower farm and design studio, for the promotion. More details will be announced on The Goods Bakery & Café website and social media, beginning May 1. Wood said the bakery would open Mother’s Day, May 12, for product pickup. “We’re really excited about this exclusive,” said Wood. Note: Near the entrance of the bakery, Emily Day designed a stand out decorative “food” piece that hangs from the ceiling. It’s fun and captivates attention. Check it out.

A ribbon-cutting celebration at the bakery is planned for 9 a.m. May 16, despite the business having a grand opening event last fall. Other new businesses in town are expected to have similar ceremonies that day.

Wood recently hired a pastry cook to help work production and an aunt, Carol Mascroft, also lends a hand. “She’s very knowledgeable having owned several food businesses,” said Wood about Mascroft. Wood’s late grandparents had owned Spencer Pizza on Mechanic Street.

Running any business isn’t easy, said Wood, and a bakery takes a lot of time, effort and passion. “There are some late nights,” she said, “but with the right people by your side and good planning, you can build a successful business.”

She’s up for the challenge.

If you have a tidbit for the column, call (508) 868-5282. Send email to bhoulefood@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Table Hoppin': The Goods Bakery & Café is thriving in Spencer