Hot dog! Wienermobile is on its way to Waynesboro

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed for Waynesboro this week.

The 27-foot-long hot dog to-go will be at Walmart, 12751 Washington Township Blvd., from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Driver Chloe “Chlo-wienie” Van Caeseele and co-pilot “Chili-Cheese MC” will be handing out "Wienermobilia," including wiener whistles, giving tours of their unique vehicle and letting guests take photos with the big dog.

They are “looking forward to ‘ketching-up’ with all the frank friends in the area,” according to Van Caeseele.

Where else will the Wienermobile be?

Friday, April 26:

Walmart, 6520 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 27:

Stars and Stripes Festival, 172 S. Lime St., Quarryville, noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28:

Walmart, 60 Noble Ave., Carlisle, noon to 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile bound for Waynesboro Walmart