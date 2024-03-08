Hop to it! Set your Easter table with The Pioneer Woman's festive floral dinnerware — starting as low as $15 at Walmart

Spring is nearly here! Temperatures are slowly climbing, the sun is setting a little later and flowers are getting ready to bloom. It also means that Easter is on its way! (This year, the holiday will be observed on Sunday, March 31.) Whether you're hosting Easter brunch or dinner, now is the time to start thinking about how to set a beautiful springtime tablescape for your friends and family. The Pioneer Woman line at Walmart, courtesy of kitchen maven and TV star Ree Drummond, has a plethora of floral and festive pieces that are sure to brighten up the table.

The Pioneer Woman is famous for the quality, charm and color she brings to her designs. That's why her collection is perfect for Easter! Pick up a set of stoneware dishes in pretty pastels, a decorative egg holder to hold all of those painted beauties, a ceramic pie pan for after-dinner sweets and so much more. Each of the finds below are affordable, adorable and sure to have everyone talking about your Easter table decorations.

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Pretty Posies Stoneware Dinnerware Set, 12-Piece Prepare your holiday table with this vintage-inspired floral dish set that features shades of pink, yellow and navy blue. Four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls — all with elegant scalloped edges — are included. The dinnerware collection is microwave and dishwasher-safe too. (Hosting a big gathering this year? Ree Drummond's Pioneer Woman disposable tableware set serves up to 16 people) "So much nicer than they look in the box," wrote a happy customer. "They are strong and sturdy. I buy everything Pioneer Woman for my kitchen. This is my second set — I had my other set for about four years and they are still perfect. I just wanted something new. I passed them down to my daughter so that she has a nice set of dishes also!" $50 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Amelia Glass Goblets, Set of 4 Whether you're serving mimosas or sparkling water, these rose-colored goblets make a festive addition to any tablescape. They also come in blue and teal, but the pink pairs well with the Pretty Posies Dinnerware Set. "Beautiful goblets to enhance any table setting," said a five-star reviewer. "They are even more beautiful than the photo indicates! The intricate scroll pattern is so pretty and the color goes with several of my sets of dishes. ... Even though they look delicate, they are quite sturdy and should last for years to come." $20 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Celia Stoneware 15-Egg Holder Of course, you need a place to display your Easter eggs! Use this dish to showcase and serve up to 15 eggs at a time. The outside is coated in a bold cobalt blue, while the inside of each cup is painted with a different flower. That way, when you pick up an egg, you're not lacking in any presentation points. "So cute! You won't be sorry if you buy it," wrote one Easter egg enthusiast. "This holder is well made and adorable. I love that every holder has a little painted decoration at the bottom. Who doesn't want pretty things to bring you joy?" $18 at Walmart $35 at Amazon

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Ceramic Baker with Lid It doesn't matter what time of day you're hosting guests — this dish is super handy for both sweet and savory casseroles. Plus, it comes with a lid for storing leftovers or letting recipes set in the fridge. More than 1,000 Walmart shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One of those reviewers said: "This baking dish is not only beautiful but is multipurpose. Love the color and how it bakes evenly. Makes a beautiful presentation for serving at the table and cleans so easily. The handles are so convenient and a great size to bake/serve, yet do not get in the way when cleaning and storing." $16 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance Blossom Ceramic Serving Bowl Planning to serve a salad? Whether it's leafy greens, potatoes or beans, this nearly 10-inch serving bowl is the perfect vessel. It has handles on either side so it's easy to carry from the kitchen to the dining room, and its pastel floral print is oh-so-right for the season. "This is the prettiest bowl I have ever owned and makes my dinner table look so pretty," shared a happy customer. "It is also heavy duty — it has some weight to it and it does not seem to be easy to break. ... I have used it for salads and mashed potatoes on the dinner table, but you could put vegetables, biscuits or anything [in it] and your table would look beautiful." $16 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Ceramic/Glass Cupcake Stand Put your Easter dessert on a pedestal, literally, with this Pioneer Woman cake stand. You can make your treat the night before and this glass cloche will help keep it fresh well throughout your gathering. "It's cuter in person than in the pictures," shared one satisfied shopper. "It would make a very special showing of a beautiful cupcake for your special occasion or to treat yourself. It stands about 10 inches tall and spans 8 inches across. Sturdy, cute, colorful." $17 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman 9-Inch Ceramic Pie Pan Bake a pie or quiche for the holiday — whatever you put in this dish, the presentation will be a 10 out of 10. Like a lot of the Pioneer Woman's dinnerware, this one is painted with a floral print on the inside and out. As slices are removed from the dish, the pretty print is revealed. "Beautiful and well made," wrote one pleased baker. "I have already used it several times. I baked several pies and pot pies and they all cooked evenly. The depth of it kept my pies from cooking over the sides and, once some of it was served, I could see the beauty of the pan which added to my table decor." $15 at Walmart

The Pioneer Woman The Pioneer Woman Mini Casserole Set, 4-Pack For smaller gatherings, these mini Dutch ovens provide an impressive presentation — use them for personal-sized side dishes (mac and cheese, anyone?) or desserts. Each one holds up to 14.6 ounces, which is a little less than two cups. "The Pioneer Woman may have outdone herself with this set," wrote one impressed reviewer. "They are adorable and versatile. When you serve your family and guests with these dishes, they are going to be wowed. Perfect for individual servings of soup, stew, chili or any other comfort food you can think of." $25 at Walmart

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

