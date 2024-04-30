Honoring our veterans: The story of service and support

In 1969, during the height of the Vietnam era, my life journey took an unexpected turn. After earning a music scholarship, I began my academic pursuits at Jackson State University. Yet, fate had different plans for me.

Not long after, a draft notice loomed ominously, as it had with my brother, who joined the Army. Driven by a desire to forge my own path, I navigated toward the Navy where, following basic training, I specialized in communications, leveraging experience I had accumulated earlier at a job at Western Union. Three years passed in duty and service to my country when I was honorably discharged and returned home.

Later in life, like many veterans, I hesitated to pursue the benefits promised to me and all who served the United States in uniform, convinced that others were more deserving. It wasn't until the weight of my physical ailments became unbearable that I decided to explore my options as a veteran.

Navigating the labyrinth of VA paperwork proved daunting, a sentiment shared by many of my fellow veterans. While searching for options, I discovered Veterans Care Coordination, whose support and commitment to helping veterans age at home with dignity was transformative for me. Their services turned things around, alleviating the burdens of bureaucracy and replacing them with a simple, efficient and transparent process.

With VCC by my side, the road to wellness became a journey of compassion and care. They help coordinate my care, which helps me manage my medications, helps ensure a healthy diet, and makes things more comfortable at my home. VCC’s dedication truly knows no bounds. While I face more physical challenges as I age, I am stronger because of these services.

I hope more veterans reach out to service providers who can help them navigate bureaucracies. No veteran should face adversity alone, and no bureaucracy should stand in the way of honoring the sacrifices made in service to our nation.

— Dwight Henry is a Jackson resident and a veteran.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Honoring our veterans: The story of service and support jackson MS