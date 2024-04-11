Homemade: Dixie Cookie Co. specializes in custom sugar cookies

Bethany Bruni of Newport owns and operates Dixie Cookie Co.

NEWPORT — Bethany Bruni is enjoying the sweet success of owning her own business. The 34-year-old mother of two owns and operates Dixie Cookie Co.

Watching cookie decorating videos on social media, Bruni got hooked on the idea of creating cut-out confections and started making her own.

“I was enthralled,” Bethany Bruni said. “It was therapeutic to watch. After watching some of them, I wanted to try it and I loved it. I decided it was something I wanted to keep practicing.”

In December 2023, Bethany Bruni started her home-based business specializing in custom decorated sugar cookies.

In celebration of her sister-in-law’s 37th birthday, she baked and iced cookies in the shape of flowers.

That special event opened a window of opportunity for the Newport resident. Soon, she started taking orders and making custom cookies.

In December 2023, she started her home-based business.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“I provide custom sugar cookies for different events,” she said. “Baby showers, wedding showers. I do a lot of birthday-themed cookies. A lot of people like Barbie or Spider-Man. I provide whatever is custom to that event.”

Bruni said she will match colors. Customers will often send her invitations so that she can incorporate the design.

When baking sugar cookies, Bethany Bruni uses her own recipe, a blending of a couple of her favorites.

“I’ve always been a little artistic,” she said. “I used to do a side business and did painting classes for a large group. Now, I do cookie classes and I absolutely love that.”

Bruni uses her own sugar cookie recipe, a blending of a couple of her favorites. She prefers a thick, soft cookie.

“I took me a couple of months to get the recipe to where I wanted it,” she said. “I decorate with royal icing.”

When decorating, Bruni said drying time can vary. She uses a dehydrator to speed up the drying process, enabling her to work on the details. Before packaging any cookies, she recommends a drying time of at least 12 hours.

After watching cookie decorating videos on social media, Bethany Bruni of Newport started making her own.

“When I bake, it’s usually an all-day affair,” she said. “I bake all my cookies for the week but sometimes it turns into a couple of days.”

Orders are typically booked months in advance and range in size. She recently decorated nine dozen for a baby shower, her largest order to date.

With Bruni's customers, trends in cookie designs include Winnie-the-Pooh, Barbie and muted colors.

“There are months that are busier than others. June is grad season, and I have August dates booked already with weddings,” Bruni said. “December is my busiest time.”

From noon to 2 p.m. April 27, Bethany Bruni is hosting a floral-themed Mother’s Day cookie decorating class at Little Brown Jug in Maybee.

From noon to 2 p.m. April 27, Bruni is hosting a floral-themed Mother’s Day cookie decorating class at Little Brown Jug, 7697 Bluebush Road in Maybee.

The class is a “Mommy and Me” event where two people decorate a set of nine cookies. However, guests can decorate the entire set on their own.

Cost is $50 per person and includes nine cookies, bagged icing colors, access to an edible marker to personalize the tag and a box to take home the cookies in. Preregistration is required. For more information, log on to Dixie Cookie Co.’s Facebook page.

— Contact reporter Lisa Vidaurri-Bowling at lvidaurribowling@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Homemade: Dixie Cookie Co. specializes in custom sugar cookies