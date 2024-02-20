Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale is still going strong — save up to 75% on storage, decor and more

"A house divided against itself cannot stand," said Honest Abe. Too bad he didn't have access to the limitless fix-it and spruce-up solutions on offer at Home Depot's Prez Day sale. (Home Depot)

If you're a Yahoo Life Shopping fan, you know how much we love Presidents' Day sales. While they're all great, nothing compares to the incredible home deals happening this weekend. That's why we are standing up and saluting the Home Depot Presidents' Day sale — which still has deals going strong. The beloved orange retailer has been absolutely crushing the game this Presidents' Day weekend with major deals on tools and appliances, not to mention stunning home decor discounts. Spruce up your space for spring with these rustic-cute storage baskets and an expensive-looking mirror that — actually — isn't that expensive at all (we're talking $89). You can also find some primo bedding deals to up your sleep game. So, scroll down and snap up the steals happening right now before the holiday weekend is up!

Home Depot StyleWell Indoor Artificial Olive Tree $45 $99 Save $54 Whether you're blessed with a green thumb but a too-dark corner of your house or can kill your plants just by looking at them, some fake indoor flora is always a nice touch. Standing just over four feet, this tree will look great in just about any household space without taking up a ton of space or requiring a drop of water. $45 at Home Depot

Home Depot Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt 3-inch Mattress Topper $224 $491 Save $267 Let's continue the sweet-slumber theme, shall we? Made with the same technology found in Tempur-Pedic mattresses, this topper is a clever way to reinvigorate your bedtime experience without shelling out for an entirely new mattress. The removable, washable cover features a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric and is hypoallergenic, thanks to Surface-Guard Technology that protects against pesky allergens like dust-mite dander and mold. $224 at Home Depot

Home Depot StyleWell Wicker Cube Storage Baskets (Set of 3) $32 $129 Save $97 Wicker baskets are the easiest way to effect in-plain-sight storage in your home without marring its aesthetic. This nesting trio will look great on the bookshelf, inside a closet or tossed in the corner of a boudoir. Wintertime tip: Put one by the front door to store your hats and gloves. And oh yeah, they're 75% off. Unreal! $32 at Home Depot

Home Depot Winado Nested Hardside Luggage Set $90 $150 Save $60 Another thing many of us are doing during hibernation season? Dreaming of a warm-weather getaway! Did you know that Home Depot sells luggage? Now you do! For under $100, you can snag this lightweight four-piece set featuring two carry-on sizes and two checked luggage sizes, all of which sport 360-degree spinner wheels for a breezy airport experience. They also come with an approved TSA combination lock for extra security and peace of mind. Far be it for us to do a hard sell on these hard shells, but they're 40% off! $90 at Home Depot

Home Depot Beautyrest Firm King Pillow, 2-Pack $53 $66 Save $13 These West Wing-worthy king-sized pillows will make you feel like you're sleeping on a cloud. Their down and feather fill conforms to your head and neck for a good night's sleep every night, while their polyester exterior is soft to the touch and stays comfy and cool. $53 at Home Depot

Home Depot Classic Gold Metal Lantern Candle Holders (Set of 2) $81 $179 Save $98 Simply put, these are two of the most versatile pieces of home decor you can ever own. Designed for use with flameless candles, they'll add a warm touch to any spot in your home — especially for the holidays. If candles are not your thing, fill them up with something else, like mini plants! Or, leave them empty. No matter what, they'll add some elegance to wherever you put them. $81 at Home Depot