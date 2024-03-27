Holy Week in El Paso: Where to attend Easter vigils, Easter Mass across city

Many El Pasoans continue Easter traditions rooted in the Catholic faith, passed down by generations before them.

Hundreds of families will flock to the heart of El Paso for prayer under the breathtaking architecture of St. Patrick's Cathedral. Others will venture into Segundo Barrio's humble neighborhoods for noon Mass at St. Ignatius. In the Lower Valley, loved ones will gather on the historic wooden pews inside the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish.

These sacred traditions live on in El Paso, where 78% of the population is Catholic, which makes El Paso one of the most Catholic cities in the country, according to the Catholic Diocese of El Paso.

There are 56 parishes and 17 mission churches in the Diocese of El Paso's footprint, which encompasses 10 counties in far West Texas, the diocese cites on its website.

In Catholic tradition, in addition to Easter Sunday Mass, an Easter vigil is typically held the night before, following sunset. At this vigil, parishioners experience Jesus' rising from the dead before celebrating the Lord's resurrection.

Here are some Catholic churches across El Paso celebrating the holy weekend:

Central El Paso

St. Pius X Catholic Church

1050 N. Clark Drive.

Easter vigil: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Spanish), 1 p.m.

St. Pius X Church located at 1050 N. Clark Drive.

Downtown El Paso

St. Patrick's Cathedral

1118 N. Mesa St.

Easter vigil: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. (Spanish), 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish).

South El Paso

St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish

408 Park St.

Easter vigil: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: Noon.

St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish located at 408 Park St.

East El Paso

St. Raphael Parish

2301 Zanzibar Road.

Easter vigil: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. (Spanish).

Central/Northeast El Paso

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church

2709 Alabama St.

Easter vigil: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 a.m.

Northeast El Paso

Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church

10000 Pheasant Road.

Easter vigil: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 8 a.m., 10 a.m., Noon (Spanish).

Far East El Paso

St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church

1700 George Dieter Drive

Easter vigil: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m. (Spanish), 10:30 a.m., 12:30 a.m.

Lower Valley

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church

9101 Socorro Road.

Easter vigil: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Easter Sunday Mass: 7 a.m. (Spanish), 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Spanish).

Visit the Catholic Diocese of El Paso website for an entire list of El Paso parishes.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: St. Patrick’s Cathedral among churches for Easter Mass in El Paso