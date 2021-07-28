Holly Madison is opening up about the body dysmorphia that she experienced while living in the Playboy Mansion, sharing in a recent TikTok video that worrying about her body wasn't "worth it."

The 41-year-old took to the video-sharing app for a short storytime after coming across an old photo of herself wearing one of the infamous costumes that the Playboy Bunnies used to wear. This photo, in particular, reminded her of a time that she felt insecure with how she looked.

"It reminded me of a moment in my life where I was watching a playback of myself in a fashion show and I thought 'Oh my god, I need to lose weight,'" Madison shared with her one million TikTok followers. "I'm sharing this because I think it might help people realize that sometimes our body dysmorphia is off the charts. And I really feel like worrying about what I look like has gotten in the way of me living my best life and being as happy as I could be and really enjoying life as much as I could. And I hope that people can take a minute to think about how they think about their own body and is it holding you back by feeling bad about yourself?"

The Girls Next Door alum went on to say "it's not worth it. It's not worth feeling bad about yourself. There are things we all want to improve about ourselves that it’s not even worth taking the time to be miserable."

She also reflected on how differently she feels about her younger self and her body in hindsight.

"I looked at myself when I looked like this and was terrified and thought I had gained weight and thought that I hadn't stuck to my diet and I thought that my thighs were huge and I thought I need to lose 5 pounds, at least," she recalled. "And that's ridiculous, I look like a stick."

Supporters took to Madison's comment section to praise her for her openness and thank her for the relatable message.

"Being thin and being happy are two totally different things!! Love that you are putting things like this out there to help people!" one person commented.

Another wrote, "You have NO idea how much I needed to hear this. I was crying because I feel fat and didn't want to go out with friends. Thank you so much!"

