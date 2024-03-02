Hold Up, Costco's Greenhouse Looks Just Like The One Joanna Gaines Has



Spring hasn't sprung just yet, but if you simply can't wait to show off your green thumb, now's a better time than any to rethink your gardening setup. After all, fresh flowers and foliage are practically synonymous with the start of the new season.

While indoor plants might be an awesome way to hone in on your horticultural skills, a greenhouse can ensure that you can have a robust garden year-round. The good news is that you don't need to look far for a pretty-yet-practical greenhouse: Costco has you covered with its Yardistry Greenhouse.



Oh, and did we mention this greenhouse is also pretty stylish? In fact, it looks very similar to the greenhouse Joanna Gaines has at the Silos in Waco. (Not to be confused with her epic herbarium.) While we're not sure where Jo got hers from—Who knows? Maybe Chip built a custom greenhouse for his wife!—you can get this version for $1,500 at Costco. (If you're looking for a more affordable option, Walmart has a similar version for a third of the price!)

Clocking in at 7.8-feet by 6.7-feet, Costco's spacious wooden shed can store plants of all shapes and sizes, yet it's small enough to fit in a breadth of backyards. The FSC-certified wood is offset by double-wall polycarbonate windows that are fade-resistant, UV-protecting, and ultra-insulating. But don't worry: The louvered base wall vent and automatic roof vent opener can help adjust the temperature and humidity levels to match your plant's needs. And if you're looking for inspiration for greenery to fill it with, we've also rounded up some of the Magnolia star's favorite plants for you to peruse.



The only catch we can find is that Yardistry's Greenhouse requires a lot of assembly. According to Costco, it can take a whopping 12 hours (and two people!) to turn these garden dreams into a reality. It's a lot of elbow grease upfront, but once you see a greenhouse full of lush foliage, it'll be so worth it.

