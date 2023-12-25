Hillary Clinton's life-changing advice is the best last-minute Christmas gift — get it with a Masterclass subscription
Get one free membership with this incredible holiday deal.
An experiential gift is perhaps one of the best gifts you can give this holiday season. And while a trip to Machu Picchu may not be in the budget, a MasterClass annual membership surely is — and come to think of it, it may turn out to be as epic, exciting and perspective-shifting as a global adventure. And if you're looking for a thoughtful last-minute gift, MasterClass is having an epic holiday sale. Right now, you can get an annual membership for as low as $10 a month.
MasterClass: Hillary Rodham Clinton Teaches the Power of Resilience$10per month
MasterClass: President Bill Clinton Teaches Inclusive Leadership$10per month
MasterClass: Serena Williams Teaches Tennis$10per month
MasterClass: Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking$10per month
MasterClass: Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming & Creative Collaboration$10per month
Want to get even more bang for your buck? Consider the Duo membership, which gives you the ability to use two devices at once and download sessions for future viewing. That membership bundle is $15 a month.
You have to subscribe for a year, but if you (or the recipient) don't like the offerings, you can cancel the membership within 30 days. We think you'll find plenty to love, though — MasterClass is a rich, deep repository of learning, growing, creativity and fun, all taught by experts in their field, including Hillary Clinton's course on resilience.
Hillary Clinton's MasterClass includes 16 installments covering a vast array of topics, from discovering your mission to organizing your life. She even shares the never-before-heard speech that she would've given had she been elected president in 2016.
MasterClass is a vast collection of smart, inspiring, beautifully produced multi-session online courses taught by experts and celebrities at the top of their field, covering everything from music to space exploration, cooking to skateboarding, personal branding to public speaking. Lessons on offer include learning the power of resiliency with Hillary Clinton, leadership with President Bill Clinton, singing with Mariah Carey, basketball with Steph Curry and creative writing with Margaret friggin' Atwood.
President Bill Clinton is obviously an expert on leadership. In his class, it's all about being diplomatic — you'll learn how to agree to disagree, mediate conflict, face criticism and more.
Serena wants to talk to you about your serve. But she'll also show you how to crush those groundstrokes and how to control the court.
Want to learn how to whip up restaurant-quality home cooking? Gordon's 20-part class covers everything from mastering essential cooking techniques to choosing the right ingredients.
One-on-one drum lessons with Ringo? A dream come true. Ringo's 12-part class covers technique, sure, but also drumming style (he brings in special guests, for illustration), creative collaboration and lyric writing.
What else could you possibly learn? There are classes in photography, design, politics, filmmaking and ballet — all taught by elite experts. And this is the moment to sign up. Imagine style lessons from Queer Eye cohost Tan France. Acting class with Natalie Portman. How about Indian cooking with Madhur Jaffrey? Or maybe you’re more of a naturalist — Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass in conservation. For photographers, there’s Annie Leibowitz. There’s even a course in authenticity and self-expression by the one and only RuPaul.
MasterClass is an ever-growing treasure trove of knowledge, advice, motivation and stimulation, with something to delight everyone. With this deal, you and someone else can indulge in the entire array of 180-plus MasterClasses at a hefty discount.
