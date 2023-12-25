Hillary Clinton's life-changing advice is the best last-minute Christmas gift — get it with a Masterclass subscription

Hillary Clinton is a master at overcoming setbacks and breaking barriers. Wanna gift her class? Get it on sale now!

An experiential gift is perhaps one of the best gifts you can give this holiday season. And while a trip to Machu Picchu may not be in the budget, a MasterClass annual membership surely is — and come to think of it, it may turn out to be as epic, exciting and perspective-shifting as a global adventure. And if you're looking for a thoughtful last-minute gift, MasterClass is having an epic holiday sale. Right now, you can get an annual membership for as low as $10 a month.

Want to get even more bang for your buck? Consider the Duo membership, which gives you the ability to use two devices at once and download sessions for future viewing. That membership bundle is $15 a month.

You have to subscribe for a year, but if you (or the recipient) don't like the offerings, you can cancel the membership within 30 days. We think you'll find plenty to love, though — MasterClass is a rich, deep repository of learning, growing, creativity and fun, all taught by experts in their field, including Hillary Clinton's course on resilience.

MasterClass is a vast collection of smart, inspiring, beautifully produced multi-session online courses taught by experts and celebrities at the top of their field, covering everything from music to space exploration, cooking to skateboarding, personal branding to public speaking. Lessons on offer include learning the power of resiliency with Hillary Clinton, leadership with President Bill Clinton, singing with Mariah Carey, basketball with Steph Curry and creative writing with Margaret friggin' Atwood.

What else could you possibly learn? There are classes in photography, design, politics, filmmaking and ballet — all taught by elite experts. And this is the moment to sign up. Imagine style lessons from Queer Eye cohost Tan France. Acting class with Natalie Portman. How about Indian cooking with Madhur Jaffrey? Or maybe you’re more of a naturalist — Dr. Jane Goodall offers a MasterClass in conservation. For photographers, there’s Annie Leibowitz. There’s even a course in authenticity and self-expression by the one and only RuPaul.

MasterClass is an ever-growing treasure trove of knowledge, advice, motivation and stimulation, with something to delight everyone. With this deal, you and someone else can indulge in the entire array of 180-plus MasterClasses at a hefty discount.

Your Holiday Shopping Guide: See all of our gift guides in one spot. We've got unique gift ideas for all the different people in your life — men, women, teens, kids, you name it.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money.