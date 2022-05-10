Hilary Duff poses nude for Women's Health cover: 'I'm proud of my body'

Hilary Duff is baring it all in the latest issue of Women’s Health.

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is currently starring on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, posed nude for the magazine’s Body Issue, and spoke about appreciating her body.

“I’m proud of my body,” she said. “I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”

Duff, who has three children, also spoke about making sure that her kids know how to care for their mental health. She said she told her son that therapy is always available to him, should he ever want it.

“We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can,” the A Cinderella Story star noted. “We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this s**t. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.”

Duff previously opened up to Women’s Health in 2018 about the pressure to snapback after having a baby, sharing that it caused her to struggle with her mental health.

“It wasn’t until my mind adjusted to not caring as much that I started to figure it all out,” the Younger alum recalled. “I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son.”

She added that after shifting her mindset, she has a “pretty healthy relationship” with her body.

“I don’t need to be a super-skinny person,” she continued. “I’m normal, and I have a good relationship with food and indulging myself while being healthy and giving my body what it needs.”

