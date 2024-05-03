Hiking representative sought for state trails committee

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is seeking a volunteer to serve as the hiking representative on its Recreation Trails Program Grants Advisory Committee.

Interest forms should be submitted by June 30.

The committee is a 10-person body that meets once or twice a year to review grant proposals for statewide trail projects. Committee members serve three-year terms and typically review between 25 and 40 grant proposals per year.

The ideal candidate may live anywhere in Oregon, and should have experience in land management, recreation and trail planning or recreation-related volunteerism, or be a trail enthusiast uniquely qualified to review proposals through other experience and involvement.

The interest form can be found online at form.jotform.com/232364818278162.