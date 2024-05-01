Highland Around Town - May 1 edition

Noon Friday, May 3, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Thursday, May 2

▪ Schnucks Company-Wide Career Fair — 1-5 p.m. All Schnucks locations. Schnucks plans to hire for a variety of positions offering flexible schedules, career advancement, the option to be paid after each shift, health benefits (after a qualifying period) and 10% discount on Schnucks-brand products for teammates and their immediate family. Part-time positions and full-time department manager positions (at select locations) are also available. To expedite the process, prospective teammates planning to attend the fair should visit schnucks.com/careers and complete the online application prior to attending.

▪ Diabetes Support Group: Diabetes and Feelings — 4 p.m. Sullivan Conference Room, St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland, 12866 Troxler Ave., Highland. The Diabetes Support Group is open to those with diabetes as well as their family members and/or caregivers. Managing and understanding diabetes can be a challenge, so this group provides tools and tips on how to handle the more complex and difficult tasks of diabetes in the context of real life. Those who attend receive support, knowledge and ideas. Held the first Thursday of each month. To register or for more information, contact Lisa Ketchem RN, diabetes patient educator, at 618-526-5743 or lisa.ketchem@hshs.org. If you are unable to attend the in-person support group or would like an online resource, please join the Facebook group: Diabetes Support Group: Bond, Madison and Clinton Counties.

Friday, May 3

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Saturday, May 4

▪ Maryville Musicfest — 1-10 p.m. Firemen’s Park, 300 N. Donk Ave., Maryville. Enjoy an all-day concert featuring 11 local bands. The event includes food trucks, Old Herald Brewery, kettle corn and refreshments. Tickets are $20. Kids under 12 are free. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. No outside food or drinks please. This event is a fundraiser for a new entertainment pavilion in Firemen’s Park. No rain date or refunds. 618-223-8965.

Sunday, May 5

▪ Highland Knights of Columbus Dance — 2-5 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Featuring music by Waterloo German Band. Admission: $10 per person, children 12 and under free. Cash bar and kitchen (limited items).

Wednesday, May 8

▪ National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Alvin G. Bohley Chapter 1019 — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap, 1524 Clinton Hill Drive, Swansea. Spring luncheon reservations required. All active and retired federal and postal employees are welcome. Meetings held the second Wednesday of each month except for May and December socials. NARFE remains the go-to resource for the federal community. For information, contact James at jbflat2021@gmail.com or call 618-795-5174.

Other area happenings

▪ St. Andrew’s Book Fair — 3-8 p.m. Friday, May 10 (by reservation only), and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 406 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville. The Book Fair features more than 20,000 used books, organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, graphic novels, religion, reference, science fiction and other genres. Other items available include DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, vinyl records, puzzles, sheet music and much more. St. Andrew’s uses a reservation system to limit Friday night participation to no more than 35 patrons at one time. Area book lovers may sign up for the sale online at SignUpGenius, which is linked on the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website. Those without computer access can call 618-692-8104 to make a reservation for Friday. No reservations are required for Saturday. Credit cards now accepted.

The St. Andrew’s Book Fair takes place Friday-Saturday, May 10-11, in Edwardsville. Provided

▪ SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Golf Par-Tee — 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. Green Hills Golf Club, 3800 E. Fairfield Road, Mt. Vernon. Registration 9-10 a.m. Cost: $250 per player, includes green fees, carts, lunch, refreshments on the course, hors de’ oeuvres at the 19th hole, and an individual player gift. givetossmhealth.org

▪ Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps 33rd annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Friday, May 10. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Ave., Alton. Four-person scramble. Cost: $100 per person, includes greens fees, cart, prizes, lunch and dinner. Soda, water and beer provided all day. 618-972-8450.

▪ Damiansville/Albers Village-wide Spring Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Multiple locations, Damiansville and Albers. (Some sales will be open Thursday-Friday, May 9-10.)

▪ Marine Historical Society — 7 p.m. Monday, May 13. Marine Citizens Center, 101 W. Silver St., Marine. Part of the meeting will be devoted to the planning of a car cruise to be held in October. Anyone interested in volunteering to help the Society plan this event or help at the event are encouraged to attend. The meeting as well as membership is open to the public.