Highland Around Town - April 24 edition

Friday, April 26





▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Sunday, April 28

▪ Discovery Series: St. Louis Brass Band and Academy Brass Band — 3 p.m. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts, 400 N. Alton St., Lebanon. The Saint Louis Brass Band consists of thirty professional brass and percussion performers whose mission is to spread the repertoire of the traditional brass band through many high-quality performances in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area. This is a general admission performance. For tickets and info: thehett.com

Other area happenings

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 3. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

▪ Highland Knights of Columbus Dance — 2-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. Knights of Columbus, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Featuring music by Waterloo German Band. Admission: $10 per person, children 12 and under free. Cash bar and kitchen (limited items).

▪ SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Golf Par-Tee — 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. Green Hills Golf Club, 3800 E. Fairfield Road, Mt. Vernon. Registration 9-10 a.m. Cost: $250 per player, includes green fees, carts, lunch, refreshments on the course, hors de’ oeuvres at the 19th hole, and an individual player gift. givetossmhealth.org

▪ Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps 33rd annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Friday, May 10. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Ave., Alton. Four-person scramble. Cost: $100 per person, includes greens fees, cart, prizes, lunch and dinner. Soda, water and beer provided all day. 618-972-8450.

▪ Damiansville/Albers Village-wide Spring Garage Sales — 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. Multiple locations, Damiansville and Albers. (Some sales will be open Thursday-Friday, May 9-10.)

▪ FBI Job Fair — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. FBI Springfield Field Office, 900 E. Linton Ave., Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with FBI Springfield employees from various areas of expertise to include information technology, cyber, intelligence analysis, evidence response, SWAT, and recruiting. Attendees can learn about potential job opportunities and gain insight into jobs that match their area of interest and skill set. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by May 1. https://forms.fbi.gov/fbi-springfield-job-fair