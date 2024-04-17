Highland Around Town - April 17 edition

Noon Friday, April 19, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Send event info via email to lifestyle@bnd.com. Questions, call Jennifer Green at 618-239-2643.

Thursday, April 18

▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland Auxiliary Fundraiser — 4-8 p.m. Imo’s Pizza, 2625 Plaza Drive, Highland. Let Imo’s do the cooking for a good cause. By dining in, carrying out or receiving delivery during this event, the Auxiliary will receive 20% of all sales. Imo’s menu includes appetizers, pizza, salads, pasta, sandwiches and desserts.

▪ Cahokia Archaeological Society — 5:30 p.m. Cahokia Mounds Interpretive Center, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville. A short business meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., followed by artifact washing. Participants will help wash artifacts recovered from some excavations on site where a new fiber optic system is being installed. Park in the main lot by the Interpretive Center.

▪ Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing Open House — 6-8 p.m. Templin Nursing Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The Nursing Open House will include general information about the program, tours of the nursing building, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skill demonstration, and parent information. lc.edu/nursing.

Friday, April 19

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Saturday, April 20

▪ Tri-Township Library Book Sale — 9 a.m. to noon. Tri-Township Library, 209 S. Main St., Troy. Book donations accepted during the sale and on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. 618-667-2133.

Sunday, April 21

▪ Knights of Columbus Polka Dance — 2-5 p.m. Knights of Columbus, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Music by Butch’s Polka Kings. Cash bar and kitchen (limited items). Admission: $10. Kids 12 and under free.

Other area happenings

▪ SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Golf Par-Tee — 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. Green Hills Golf Club, 3800 E. Fairfield Road, Mt. Vernon. Registration 9-10 a.m. Cost: $250 per player, includes green fees, carts, lunch, refreshments on the course, hors de’ oeuvres at the 19th hole, and an individual player gift. givetossmhealth.org

▪ Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps 33rd annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. Friday, May 10. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Ave., Alton. Four-person scramble. Cost: $100 per person, includes greens fees, cart, prizes, lunch and dinner. Soda, water and beer provided all day. 618-972-8450.

▪ FBI Job Fair — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. FBI Springfield Field Office, 900 E. Linton Ave., Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with FBI Springfield employees from various areas of expertise to include information technology, cyber, intelligence analysis, evidence response, SWAT, and recruiting. Attendees can learn about potential job opportunities and gain insight into jobs that match their area of interest and skill set. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by May 1. https://forms.fbi.gov/fbi-springfield-job-fair