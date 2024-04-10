Highland Around Town - April 10 edition

Noon Friday, April 12, is the deadline to appear in next week’s “Around Town” listing. We must receive your event in writing with a contact phone number for questions. Submissions will be edited and appear in the week before the event date.

Friday, April 12

▪ Author Talk: ‘Growing Up St. Louis: Looking Back Through the Decades’ — 1 p.m. Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. The Field House Museum is pleased to welcome back author Jim Merkel to discuss his 2020 book, Growing Up St. Louis: Looking Back Through the Decades, in conjunction with the museum’s latest exhibition, Growing Up on Fifth: Childhood in 1850s St. Louis. Merkel’s book shares the stories of over 100 St. Louisans. Ranging from joyous to humdrum, and even to the grim, these childhood memories offer a glimpse of life in still frame, from the start of the 20th century to the present day. This program is free with limited availability in person and on Zoom. Reservations must be made in advance at fieldhousemuseum.org/events/programs, by calling the Museum at 314-421-4689, or by emailing info@fieldhousemuseum.org.

▪ Aviston Legion Fish Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod (baked or fried), catfish, shrimp, hush puppies, chicken strips, fries, baked potato, slaw, applesauce. Dine-in and carryout. 618-228-7311 or avistonlegion.com.

Saturday, April 13

▪ Riverlands Native Plant Festival — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, 301 Riverlands Way, West Alton, Missouri. Kick off Earth Day festivities with this springtime celebration of native landscaping, pollinators and the first propagation season for the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Riverlands Greenhouse. A free, 45-minute speaker series with native landscaping and management experts is scheduled inside the Audubon Center at Riverlands throughout the festival. For more information, please contact the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

▪ Riverbend Earth Day — 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Enjoy live music from Casting Runes and Universal Groove Society, along with a day full of environmental education and eco-friendly vendors. The event is free to attend, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. facebook.com/events/934227374666598

Sunday, April 14

▪ Alton Main Street Pop-Up Clothing Swap — Noon to 3 p.m. Alton Mineral Springs Mall, 301 E. Broadway, Alton. Bring gently used clothing, shoes and accessories and trade for as many new pieces as you can carry for your wardrobe. Bring your worn-out clothing, blankets, towels, etc., in any condition to be recycled with Remains Inc. – Let’s keep those fabrics out of the landfill! It’s just $5 to attend if you bring clothes to swap, or $10 to attend empty-handed. An early drop-off will be held Saturday, April 13 from 4-6pm. Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities to help those in need.

▪ Madison County Historical Society Speaker Series: Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History — 2 p.m. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. Jack LeChien and Mollie McKenzie, Co-chairs of the Gustave Koerner House Restoration Committee in Belleville, will present “Lincoln and Koerner at the Crossroads of History.” Free and open to the public. madcohistory.org

▪ Greenville University Spring Community Concert — 4 p.m. Greenville Free Methodist Church, 1367 IL-140, Greenville. The concert will feature musical selections ranging from renaissance madrigals to gospel music. The concert will also feature selections from Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Greenville University students will be featured as soloists. Free and open to the public.

Lewis and Clark Community College will host a nursing open house for those interested in information about the school’s nursing program. Provided

Other area happenings

▪ Lewis and Clark Community College Nursing Open House — 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18. Templin Nursing Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, Godfrey Campus, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. The Nursing Open House will include general information about the program, tours of the nursing building, a nursing student panel, interactive exhibits, simulation lab and skill demonstration, and parent information. lc.edu/nursing.

▪ Knights of Columbus Polka Dance — 2-5 p.m. Sunday, April 21. Knights of Columbus, 12454 State Route 143, Highland. Doors open at 1 p.m. Music by Butch’s Polka Kings. Cash bar and kitchen (limited items). Admission: $10. Kids 12 and under free.

▪ SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation Golf Par-Tee — 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10. Green Hills Golf Club, 3800 E. Fairfield Road, Mt. Vernon. Registration 9-10 a.m. Cost: $250 per player, includes green fees, carts, lunch, refreshments on the course, hors de’ oeuvres at the 19th hole, and an individual player gift. givetossmhealth.org

▪ Ainad Drum & Bugle Corps 33rd annual Golf Tournament — 1 p.m. friday, May 10. Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, 4701 College Ave., Alton. Four-person scramble. Cost: $100 per person, includes greens fees, cart, prizes, lunch and dinner. Soda, water and beer provided all day. 618-972-8450.

▪ FBI Job Fair — 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15. FBI Springfield Field Office, 900 E. Linton Ave., Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to talk one-on-one with FBI Springfield employees from various areas of expertise to include information technology, cyber, intelligence analysis, evidence response, SWAT, and recruiting. Attendees can learn about potential job opportunities and gain insight into jobs that match their area of interest and skill set. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by May 1. https://forms.fbi.gov/fbi-springfield-job-fair

Purchase Your Ticket for HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s “Kentucky Derby” Party on the Patio

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation will once again be hosting a hybrid indoor/outdoor patio party event in May 2024.

The “Kentucky Derby” Party on the Patio event will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Schlafly Highland Square to raise funds to support health care initiatives at St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland.

Don your best hat and attire to view the Kentucky Derby and test your luck with derby games. The casual garden party style event will feature live music, a raffle, silent auction and Schafly’s specialty drinks and appetizers. Tickets are $130 for attendees and are available now at stjosephshighland.org/fundraiser.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Supporting the efforts of the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation is a way businesses, residents and community leaders can support the continued health of the community and promote its economic strength for years to come. As part of Hospital Sisters Health System, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Mission is to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through its high-quality Franciscan health care ministry.

As a fundraising event, sponsors support the hospital by underwriting event costs. “During the past 18 years, St. Joseph’s Foundation has raised more than $950,000 through events to fund life-changing initiatives,” said Morgan Woltering, philanthropy specialist for the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation. “This includes technology and equipment for everything from women’s health to cancer care to cardiac care as well as the Friends Van that provides transportation to medical appointments.”

Area residents and community advocates who would like to become a sponsor for the Party on the Patio can find a sponsorship form at stjosephshighland.org/fundraiser.

For questions about the event or for more information about sponsoring or making a donation, visit the above website or contact Morgan Woltering at SJHFoundation@hshs.org or at the Foundation office at 618-651-2590.