High school prom tickets aren't cheap, but they're paying for more than a gym with balloons

Prom season is upon us in Indiana.

Dresses, tuxes, flowers, dinner and transportation are some of the many expenses a high schooler may decide to shell out for their special night. But the one cost they can't avoid is their ticket (and potentially their date's). In some cases, those tickets provide entry to events at unique Indianapolis area venues.

Here's how much high schoolers are paying for prom tickets at a few schools across central Indiana this year and the venue that ticket gets them into. Prices and locations were retrieved from each school's website, social media account or other official school communication. Costs listed are per individual attendee.

Avon High School prom

Avon High School's prom tickets are $60 each and the event will be hosted at The Embassy Suites in Plainfield.

Bishop Chatard High School prom

The Bishop Chatard High School prom will be hosted at 416 Wabash Event Space in Indianapolis and tickets cost $50 each.

Brownsburg High School prom

The Brownsburg High School Prom will be at the Indiana Rooftop Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis and tickets are $50 each.

Carmel High School prom

A ticket to Carmel High School's prom is $40 and includes admission to their after prom party on campus. Prom will take place at the 502 East Event Center in Carmel.

Center Grove High School prom

Center Grove High School's prom will be hosted at The Crane Bay Event Center in downtown Indianapolis. Ticket costs were not public.

Fishers High School prom

Fishers prom tickets are $50 and will take place at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in downtown Indianapolis.

Franklin Central High School prom

Franklin Central's prom was at the Grand Hall at Union Station. Ticket costs were not public.

Greenwood Community High School prom

Greenwood's prom tickets started out at $65 during the first week of sales then $75 for the second week of sales. For the final week of sales, tickets were $80 each. Their prom was at Scottish Rite Cathedral downtown.

Lawrence Central High School prom

The Lawrence Central Prom will be hosted at the Indiana Rooftop Ballroom downtown and tickets are $50 each.

Lawrence North High School prom

Lawrence North's prom will also be at 502 East Event Center in Carmel and tickets for the event are $50 each.

Noblesville High School prom

Noblesville prom tickets are $45 and the event will be hosted at 502 East Event Center in Carmel.

Shortridge High School prom

Shortridge's prom is at Central Library in Indianapolis.

Westfield High School

Westfield High School's prom was hosted at the Indiana State Museum and tickets started at $45 during pre-sale, then increased to $50 for regular price, then $65 for late tickets.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Prom season: How much are prom tickets at Indiana high schools?