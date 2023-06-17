'So comfortable': Teachers, nurses and Disney fans adore Hey Dude loafers — and they're over 50% off

Summer's a demanding time for our tootsies. They already take a beating on workdays, but then we put them through their paces (as it were) on long strolls, hikes and day-long explorations of our vacation locales. Start the season off right: We found a pair that's been put to the test by a slew of nurses, teachers and Disney travelers. We're talking Hey Dude's Wendy Loafers. Their rubber sole is lightweight and sturdy, and the fabric on the top stretches over your foot for customized comfort. Plus, they're as cute as can be — and on sale starting at $27.

Amazon Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers $27 $55 Save $28 Teachers, nurses and Disney aficionados swear by these light and lovely loafers for all-day wear. They come 70+ different colors (prices vary). $27 at Amazon

That test we mentioned? Hey Dudes not only passed with flying colors (i.e., over 112,000 perfect five-star ratings!); they became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller in the process.

If you plan on going to The Happiest Place on Earth — any park, for that matter — you need to wear The Most Comfortable Shoes Possible. Or, if you’re on your feet all day as a nurse or teacher or server, you know the importance of really supportive sneakers. Experts like that are digging these shoes.

Hey Dude Wendy Loafers come in over 70 colors and prints, ranging from neutrals to brights and prints (prices vary). They’re lightweight and cool.

Nurses love them

Nurses do a lot of walking, so if they recommend a pair of shoes, we listen. “I love my Hey Dudes,” one dished. “I am a nurse and need a comfortable shoe. These shoes meet every expectation, and then some. I love them. They are so comfortable. Definitely will be buying another pair or two.”

"I wear these shoes for everyday use and at work as a nurse," added another. "They are so light and comfortable, especially for the hot, humid days! I wear an 8.5 and got a size 8, and it fit perfectly. I will be buying more in the future!"

"Best shoes I've ever owned," wrote a third. "I’m a nurse and have had plantar fasciitis for years…since I started wearing Hey Dudes my feet have not hurt…I wear nothing but Hey Dudes now!"

Listen, Ladies: Hey Dudes will give your feet a new lease on life. (Photo: Amazon)

Teachers give these shoes an A+

Educators can’t get enough of these comfy Hey Dudes!

"Best. Shoes. Ever. Purchased," raved one. "I'm a teacher... I'm on my feet all day. When I go home I'm a ranch wife and boy mom. These are the best shoes I've ever had. They're so comfy. I'm flat-footed, so they are perfect.'

Another beamed: "So comfortable! Amazing! They match anything. They’re easy on and off. They don’t slip off the heels. Perfect teacher shoes. I haven’t worn anything else since I got them."

The ultimate Disney shoe

Multiple shoppers raved about how these are their go-to Disney shoes, and for good reason: You can walk miles in them and have a spring in your step the entire time!

"I LOVE these shoes," proclaimed one Mouse maven. "I bought them for a trip I took to Disney World. I walked EVERYWHERE, and they were so comfortable. definitely will buy more!!

"They live up to their hype!" added a convert. "Bought them for a Disney trip. Super lightweight and comfy! Also, the white is still white after Disney :) Def recommend."

Another grateful traveler wrote: "No cortisone shot needed. Every time I’ve gone to Disney for the last six years I have come home needing a cortisone shot for my plantar fasciitis. However, four days later I feel just fine walking around. I am so thankful to have found these shoes. They are so light and supportive that I plan to buy more for daily wear at work."

Hey Dude Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers $28 $55 Save $27 'Best shoes I've ever owned,' says an impressed reviewer. 'I’m a nurse and have had plantar fasciitis for years…since I started wearing Hey Dudes my feet have not hurt…I wear nothing but Hey Dudes now!' $28 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

DMoose Fitness Calf Stretcher and Foot Stretcher $12 $25 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $38 $60 Save $22 with coupon See at Amazon

SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Korean Beauty $15 $25 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Truremedy Naturals Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Antibacterial Body Wash $15 See at Amazon

Style

Anrabess Casual Summer Solid Maxi Dress $37 $53 Save $16 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $29 $50 Save $21 See at Amazon

Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses, Black/Polarized Green $88 $176 Save $88 See at Amazon

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag $16 $24 Save $8 See at Amazon

Crocs Women's Kadee Ii Sandal $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon