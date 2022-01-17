Over 2 million of these self-cleaning pet brushes have sold — grab one now for only $13
Got pets? Got fur in every crevice of your home? Maybe you need a pet brush upgrade.
The original Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush is a beloved grooming tool for over two million pet owners, making it the most popular brush in the country and beyond. Why such a cult following? This doodad will protect you and your furry friends from the misery of house-wide shedding, that's why! It gets better: You can score one for only $13.50 with an on-page coupon.
We all love our fur babies, but brushing them is no picnic. Bristles can get scratchy and bend when not stored properly, making it painful for your pup or kitty. Not with the Slicker Brush's unique design. With the touch of a button, the bristles retract, allowing the collected pet hair to remove easily, while protecting the wires from damage during storage.
"The dogs will stand in line for this," says a happy pet parent — and cats will too. The comfortable grooming brush snags and grabs all that loose fur, relieving your four-legged friends of matting and potential hairballs. "The dogs act like they're getting a massage when the bristles are flat on their skin...I'm kinda jealous," the thrilled dog owner added.
"My cat has short hair, but a thick undercoat," said one relieved kitty mama. "I have tried other types of brushes and they don't get much hair at all...I brush him two to three times a day and I always find a good amount on the brush. I didn't think I would care that it was self-cleaning, but it is seriously the best feature about this brush. So easy! He loves how it feels and I love how it works!"
Ergonomically designed with a satisfying grip, it allows you to brush for hours without straining your wrist. The thin but comfortable wires gently remove all of that loose hair, as well as the undercoat, preventing matted fur, dirt and dander from clogging your pet's skin. Works equally well on long- and short-haired critters!
"This is an upgrade from any other pet grooming brush I have ever owned," another happy customer exclaimed. "Having a long-haired cat who is OCD about cleaning herself, and it being shedding season, I am very happy that I made the decision to get this. She even runs toward me when she hears it click, which is something she has never done before... Definitely get it!"
Check out this testimonial from a loving doggy dad: "This one doesn't scrape our dog like some of the other ones, and it's probably the easiest to [use] of any dog brushes we have ever owned... Great product, love the functionality. (By far the best hair release mechanism I've used)."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
